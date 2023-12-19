South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside the off stump. Axar Patel plays at it late and cuts it to third man for a single.
39.5 overs (3 Runs) Bangs in short again on the stumps line. Arshdeep Singh moves away from the stumps and heaves the ball over mid on and the batters run 3 runs.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Rushed into the batter after pitching short and outside the off stump line. Arshdeep Singh stands tall with a lot of discomfort and gets a hit on the ribs.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump line. Arshdeep Singh offers a solid front foot defence.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Nails a brilliant yorker at the stumps and it is equally well played by Arshdeep Singh to keep the ball away.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the outside edge with pace on the ball from a good length. Arshdeep Singh has no answer to that delivery. That one missed the off stump by a whisker as well.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Axar Patel pushes the ball straight to covers to end the over.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Arshdeep Singh flicks the ball over the short mid-wicket fielder for a single from deep mid-wicket.
Arshdeep Singh is the new man in. Keshav Maharaj is really feeling the pain now from that hit on the last ball of the previous but will continue to bowl here.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India 7 down now and the dot ball pressure getting the better of the batter right now! Keshav Maharaj loops the ball up at the stumps and Kuldeep Yadav looks to play the sweep but only manages to get a top edge leading the ball straight to Beuran Hendricks standing at short fine leg.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stumps. Kuldeep Yadav flicks the ball but straight to the man at short fine leg. Another dot ball.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside off again. Kuldeep Yadav strokes the ball straight to covers.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up outside the off stump line. Kuldeep Yadav offers a good front foot block to covers.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up at the off stump. Axar Patel punches the ball off the front foot but straight to covers. Keshav Maharaj there gets hit on the little finger of the right hand as he looks to pouch the ball off the bounce but seems fine.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Axar Patel drives the ball straight but is fielded by the bowler on the follow through.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too short this time, wide called by the umpire.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length this time on the off stump. Axar Patel offers a front foot defence.
37.3 overs (0 Run) That is a ripper from Nandre Burger, banged in with serious pace and the ball gets big on Axar Patel on top of the stumps. Axar Patel gets his bat down in time and ducks down to let the ball go through.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Just short at the top of the off stump line. Axar Patel stays on the crease and tucks the ball straight to mid off.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss by Axar Patel outside the off stump line. Nandre Burger gets the ball to move away from the left hander and beats Axar Patel all ends up.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Just short at the stumps. Axar Patel flicks the ball to deep square leg for a single to end the over.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up outside the off stump and Kuldeep Yadav brings out the reverse sweep to the right of point and runs a single off the misfield.
Kuldeep Yadav is the next batter in.
36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! There goes another one for India and it is Rinku Singh who has to walk back. Tossed up arm ball outside the line of the off stump and Rinku Singh looks to turn it towards long on for a single. The ball beats his outside edge and goes through straight to Heinrich Klaasen who grabs the ball and takes out the bails just in time and it is seen at the big screen that Rinku Singh is well short of his ground.
Is that out? Yes, it is. Sharp work from Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps. Rinku Singh is beaten by the flight and ios brought forward and Klaasen whips off the bails. The replays show that Rinku failed to get back when the bails where dislodged. OUT comes up on the big screen.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Axar Patel looks to heave the ball to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stumps. Axar Patel stays back and taps the ball back to the bowler.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump, slower through the air. Axar Patel offers a front foot block.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length which angles into the batter, Rinku Singh defends it well to mid on. This brings to an end of a successful over from Nandre Burger.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls from over the wicket on a fuller length and outside off, Axar Patel drives it wide of mid off and sprints for a single. He gets off the mark with that.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
35.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India lose KL Rahul! Nandre Burger pitches this one outside off on a shorter length, KL Rahul cuts it hard but fails to keep it down and the ball finds backward point where David Miller is stationed. He takes an easy sitter. The Proteas are creeping back into the game as the Indian skipper departs at the wrong time.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Follows up with a back of a length over the stumps, KL Rahul watchfully blocks it straight to the bowler.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That's handsomely cut away by KL Rahul! Nandre Burger drops a shorter delivery, just around off. KL Rahul arches back quickly and employs an uppercut. The ball races away to the third-man fence in a couple of bounces. Quick runs for the Men in Blue.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls from around the wicket on a tad fuller length, angles into the batter from the off stump line, KL Rahul hangs back and punches it towards mid off.
