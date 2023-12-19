South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
34.5 overs (3 Runs) 3 runs.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside the off stump. Rinku Singh cuts the ball through to sweepers and takes a single.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up wide outside the off stump. KL Rahul punches the ball towards sweepers and runs a single.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India letting loose and working to bring that run rate up now. That is the third boundary in three overs to bring up 150 on the board. Pitched the ball outside the leg stump and KL Rahul says thank you and sweeps the ball hard to the right of deep square leg for a boundary.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Rinku Singh drives the ball to long on and runs a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls from around the wicket this time, on a back of a length and outside off, KL Rahul offers no shot at it.
33.5 overs (1 Run) On a fuller length targeting the stumps, Rinku Singh taps it to the mid-wicket region for a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, squares up Rinku Singh as he looks to defend it to covers.
33.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flicked away nicely by Rinku Singh! Bowls straight on the pads and on a fuller length, Rinku Singh flicks it skillfully behind square and bisects the gap between deep square leg and fine leg for a boundary.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a hard length on the middle stump line, the ball fractionally seams away from the left-hander. Rinku Singh attempts to defend it and gets an outside edge towards backward point.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery to start the over, around off, KL Rahul gets an outside edge on that one off the back foot. The ball rolls down to third man. They cross for a single.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to open his account in ODI cricket. Rinku Singh smashes that one for a boundary. Pitched up outside the off stump line and Rinku Singh plays a brilliant cover drive between covers and mid off for a superb boundary to end the over.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps, flicked straight to mid-wicket. No run.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stumps. Rinku Singh stays back and flicks the ball straight to mid-wicket.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stumps. Rinku Singh pushes the ball back to the bowler.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses the ball up outside the off stump. Rinku Singh takes the front leg out and pushes the ball back to the bowler.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again on the stumps and KL Rahul pushes the ball with comfort towards long off and runs a single.
Drinks break! Well then, South Africa have done well to get back in the game and pick up a couple of wickets after a stellar 68-run stand between Sai Sudharsan and skipper KL Rahul. Things are nicely poised at the moment and on a ground that isn't quite high-scoring, it will be very interesting to see how the Indian skipper plays. South Africa on the other hand will look to take advantage of this opening and get into the tailenders. Also, Rinku Singh walks out to bat now on ODI debut.
31.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Beuran Hendricks gets the reward! Bowls on a back of a length, angling a bit away from the batter, Sanju Samson shimmies ahead and looks to push it through the cover-point pocket but the ball takes an inside edge of the blade and destroys the sticks. Sanju Samson looks dejected as he departs on the mere score of 12 and the Proteas celebrate as India lose their fourth wicket.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter length outside off, KL Rahul punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter length in front of the stumps, nips back from the surface, Sanju Samson gets cramped on that one for a defence and gets an inside edge of the bat. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket and the batters cross for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on offer at 132 clicks, just around off, Sanju Samson hangs back well and dabs it straight to the bowler.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls around the off stump on a fullish length, Sanju Samson looks for a cut but misses the whole of his blade on it.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery from Beuran Hendricks, just around off stump, KL Rahul cuts it square towards deep third man and runs a single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away for a single from sweepers to end the over.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stump. KL Rahul stays at the crease and tucks the ball back to the bowler.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Punched off the front foot towards sweepers for a single. Keshav Maharaj pitched one outside the off stump line and allows the single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched a little up on the stumps again. Sanju Samson takes his front foot out and looks to block the ball.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Just short at the stumps. Sanju Samson hangs back and blocks the ball towards mid-wicket.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off stump line. Sanju Samson offers a front foot defence.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, India are 163/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.