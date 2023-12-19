South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight as an arc! Pitches on a fuller length and in front of the stumps, KL Rahul gets in position quickly, leans ahead on the front foot and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. What a wonderful balance on that one!
29.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on offer again, outside off stump line, Sanju Samson taps it towards deep third man for a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on the leg stump line, Sanju Samson employs the flick but misses the whole willow on it. The ball thuds his pads.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Steams in from over the wicket and pitches it around the middle and leg channel on a fuller length, Sanju Samson defends it well towards covers.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Floated up on middle and leg, KL Rahul leans forward and plays it back to the bowler. Tidy comeback from Keshav Maharaj, just a single off the over.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off stump, KL Rahul goes on the back foot to keep it out.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Gives it a bit more air and floats it full on middle, Sanju Samson strokes it away down to long off and picks up a single.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through a bit quicker and drifted into middle and leg, Sanju Samson keeps it out off the front foot.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back ever so slightly and bowls it slower on off, Sanju Samson with another solid defence off the front foot.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Flights this one up full and on off stump, Sanju Samson gets a good stride in and defends it out.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and outside off, Sanju Samson punches it to long on off the back foot for a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Dragged length on the middle stump line on offer, KL Rahul rocks back and cuts it well towards deep point pocket for an easy single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the legs, Sanju Samson easily drives it to mid-wicket for a single.
27.3 overs (2 Runs) Oh that's taken the outside edge! Fuller length delivery on the off stump line by Aiden Markram, Sanju Samson leans ahead and goes to defend with soft hands. The ball takes his outside edge and passes through the vacant slip. The ball trickles down to the third man region and the batters cross for a comfortable double.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Drops it fuller on the off stump line, Sanju Samson pushes it to mid off.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Around the wicket and bowls a sluggish delivery on the middle stump line, shorter and turning into the batter, KL Rahul creates a room and punches it off the back foot towards deep point for a single.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played and Sanju Samson is off the mark! A fraction short and wide, Samson stays back and lets the ball come on before cutting it late and wide of third man for a boundary.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now around off at 144 clicks, Sanju Samson solidly defends it off the front foot toward cover.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bends his back and digs in a bumper at 142 clicks. This is bowled over the stumps but this one flies over the head of Sanju Samson for a wide.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length on off, angling in, Sanju Samson defends it down the pitch and back to the bowler.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and around off at 144 clicks, kept out by Sanju Samson.
Sanju Samson walks in to bat at number 5 for India.
26.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Taken well on the second attempt by Heinrich Klaasen. Lizaad Williams comes from around the stumps and hits the deck hard, on a shorter length and around off at 140 clicks. This one hits a crack and just takes off. Sai Sudharsan looks to get on the back foot and force the square cut but is undone by the pace and bounce. The outside edge is found and Klaasen is taken aback as well as he tries to take it around his face. The ball pops in and out but lobs up for the keeper to pouch it safely. Williams is ecstatic and Sai departs after a fine knock.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, inviting the drive and KL Rahul obliges as he strokes it on the up to deep cover and collects a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off and fuller, Sai Sudharsan rocks back pushes it to the off side.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Drops it fuller and drifting down the leg stump, Sai Sudharsan takes a good stride ahead and flicks it to mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Drags the length this time on the leg stump, KL Rahul flicks it to deep backward square for a single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Drops flatter on a fuller length, on the middle stump line. Sai Sudharsan prods ahead and attempts to drive, but gets a thickish inside edge instead. The ball rolls to mid-wicket. They sprint for a quick single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the middle stump line, Sai Sudharsan solidly defends it to the cover fielder with a long stride ahead.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls flatter from around the wicket on a fuller length, Sai Sudharsan goes for a drive and gets an inside edge on that one on the pads.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, India are 131/3. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India, 2023/24. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.