South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside off at 143 clicks, KL Rahul gets on the front foot and blocks it toward cover.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and serves a shortish ball in the channel. This one straightens a touch and Sai Sudharsan nudges it down off the outside edge toward third man for a run.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Full and angling onto the legs, flicked away just behind square leg for a single.
24.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, KL Rahul blocks it with a dead bat.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Full again at 143 clicks but outside off, KL Rahul drives it off the middle of the bat but finds the cover fielder this time.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Full and straight at 143 clicks, trying to sneak one in through the gate, KL Rahul gets forward well and punches it sweetly to mid on.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short and punished! Drags this one down around off, Sai Sudharsan rocks back and pulls down well wide of mid-wicket for a second boundary in the over.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on the stumps, angling across, KL Rahul has a slight shuffle before tucking it behind square leg for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, forced off the back foot down to long off for one more.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on the stumps, KL Rahul yet again backs away and cuts it in front of point this time for a single.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short again, angled across the off stump, KL Rahul backs away to make room and cuts it late past backward point for a boundary.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Aiden Markram brings himself into the attack and starts with a shorter one from around the wicket. This is bowled on leg stump and KL Rahul keeps it out off the back foot.
22.6 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bumper to end the over. Banged in well short and over the shoulders, Sai Sudharsan gets inside the line and watches the ball sail through to the keeper.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Slightly shorter on off, KL Rahul hops back and drops it down with soft hands in front of square leg before scampering through for a single.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up a bit this time around off, Sai Sudharsan guides it down to third man and rotates the strike.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard and bowls it wide of the off stump, KL Rahul stays in his crease and chases after the ball, getting it off the outer half of the bat wide of third man for only a single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, dabbed down in front of point by Rahul.
22.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lizaad Williams is welcomed back into the attack with a boundary. Overpitched this time on off stump, KL Rahul drives on the up, doesn't quite get it off the middle of the bat but splits the mid off and mid on fielders to the tee to pick up a boundary.
21.6 overs (0 Run) This is pitched right up on the off stump, angling it in, Sai Sudharsan drives but without much timing and toward mid on for no run.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length around off, driven on the up and down to long off for one more.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length around the mid riff, Sai Sudharsan swivels and pulls it firmly to deep backward square leg for just a run. A few inches on either side and that would have raced away to the fence and hence, Sai seems disappointed.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, played off the back foot and on the up to sweeper cover for one run.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up again, this time on the stumps, KL Rahul punches it with a straight bat but finds the man at mid off to perfection.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, angling it in, Sai Sudharsan gets on the front foot and hits it away along the ground wide of mid on for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Nagging length on middle, Sai Sudharsan uses the depth of the crease and flicks it past square leg for one more.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away hard off the back foot to deep point for a run.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Holds it back a touch and drifts it in on off and middle, KL Rahul leans forward to defend with soft hands.
20.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around middle, stylishly tucked away off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Sai Sudharsan uses his feet to dow down the pitch but drills it straight to the fielder at mid off.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on a fuller length outside off, Sai Sudharsan strides out and defends to backward point.
