South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.4 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the off stump and Sai Sudharsan runs a risky single to get to his second FIFTY in ODI cricket.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Just short outside the off stump line. KL Rahul plays at it late and from inside the crease towards third man for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball up on the middle stump line. KL Rahul offers a solid front foot defence back to the bowler.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Just short and flat at the batter. Sai Sudharsan taps it back to the bowler to end the over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump. KL Rahul pushes the ball between covers and point and runs a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Drops short again at the stumps. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and tucks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Just short on the off stump. Sai Sudharsan stays back and pushes the ball to mid off.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the off stump line. KL Rahul drives the ball to sweepers for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Short on the stumps, flicked away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump line. Sai Sudharsan plays it late towards sweepers and runs a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short and at the batter. Sai Sudharsan stays on the crease to block it out.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length outside the off stump. Sai Sudharsan offers a front foot defence to covers and times it well.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball, keeping low after pitching outside the off stump. Sai Sudharsan looks to cut but is beaten by the lack of bounce on that occasion.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, easy pickings for KL Rahul to punch the ball down to sweepers for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Just short at the batter. Sai Sudharsan flicks the ball to deep square leg for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away for a single towards sweeper covers.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward outside the leg stump. Wide called.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Thats the first of the innings and its huge on the leg side. Tossed up on the stumps and Sai Sudharsan brings out the slog sweep with perfection to take the ball way over the mid-wicket boundary for a massive six.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Just short and flat at the stumps. Sai Sudharsan taps the ball back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! First signs of turn and it looks too much, beating Sai Sudharsan outside leg stump and then beating Heinrich Klaasen as well, no extra run taken. Wide called.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, flat on the off stump. KL Rahul pushes the ball through to long off and runs a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps. KL Rahul takes the front foot out and keeps the ball away.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Just short at the stumps. Sai Sudharsan rocks back and punches the ball to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a tad fuller length on the off stump line, KL Rahul gently pushes it towards covers.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off. Sai Sudharsan pulls it well towards deep backward square for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls from around the wicket now, on a back of a length and way outside off, Sai Sudharsan punches it to point off the back foot.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off a bit, KL Rahul pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller this time and guns straight to the stump line, KL Rahul watchfully leans ahead and steers it to mid-wicket.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a hard length upfront, outside off stump. KL Rahul stays back in the crease and blocks it solidly to the off side.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 84/2. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India, 2023/24. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.