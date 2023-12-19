South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Superb end to the over after being hit for a superb boundary on the first ball. Beuran Hendricks beats Sai Sudharsan once again outside the off stump line. Makes the ball leave the batter after pitching and Sai Sudharsan has no answers to that one.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside the off stump. Sai Sudharsan lets the ball go through.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball a little up and it still bounces well into the body of the batter. Sai Sudharsan stays on the crease and looks to block the ball but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
14.3 overs (0 Run) That is awkward bounce from a good length angling into the body of Sai Sudharsan who gets a hit on the upper thigh.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Sai Sudharsan taps it towards mid-wicket and is denied a run by KL Rahul.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a brilliant shot to start the over. Leans into the drive with a good stride forward to a good length ball on the off stump line. Brilliant timing on that one to take it between mid off and covers for a beautiful boundary.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter again with a bit of a lateral movement on that one. KL Rahul lets it go past through to the keeper.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches on a tad shorter length outside off, KL Rahul confidently defends it to covers.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball on offer again and on the stump line, KL Rahul sways away from that one with no shot on offer.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it in on a shorter length this time, over the stumps and swinging it in, KL Rahul stays inside the crease and defends it to mid-wicket off the back foot.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on the leg stump line, Sai Sudharsan tucks it to the deep square leg region for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Slightly fuller and just around off, Sai Sudharsan goes to defend it but is beaten on the low bounce. The ball dies before reaching to the keeper.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. KL Rahul punches the ball off the front foot to covers to end the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls on a very good length on the off stump line from over the wicket. The ball comes in sharply to KL Rahul and he gets an inside edge onto the pads.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the leg stump line, Sai Sudharsan flicks the ball to the left of mid on and runs a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Drops the length down a little watching Sai Sudharsan walk in and targets the stumps this time. Sai Sudharsan watchfully blocks it off.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Absolute beauty this time again from outside the off stump line, comes back in sharply beating Sai Sudharsan between the bat and the pads.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good start to the over, gets the ball to nip back in from a good length on the off stump. Sai Sudharsan does well to take the stride forward and keep the bat close to tap the ball straight to point.
11.6 overs (0 Run) WHOA! An absolute peach from Nandre Burger. Shorter and outside off, bounces a bit extra from the deck. KL Rahul tentatively tries to defend it and gets beaten on that one. The ball flies flirting with the blade back to the keeper.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter length into the body of the left-hander, Sai Sudharsan swivels and pulls it to the fine leg region for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length from Nandre Burger again, Sai Sudharsan prods forward and solidly taps it to point.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter length outside off, KL Rahul skillfully guides it to third man. He gets off the mark with a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and outside off, KL Rahul leans forward and blocks it to cover.
Skipper, KL Rahul is in at number 4.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Second wicket for Nandre Burger! Bangs in a sharp bouncer from over the wicket, Tilak Varma swivels to pull and gets beaten by extra pace on that one and fails to time it off the blade. The ball sails towards the fine leg region where Beuran Hendricks slides to his left for a catch. A good grab there in the deep. Tilak Varma walks back to the hut.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling to finish a good over this time. Beuran Hendricks holds back the length just outside the off stump line and gets the ball to move away after pitching. Sai Sudharsan looks to push at it but is completely beaten once again.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball this time from a middle stump line. Sai Sudharsan stands tall, deep in his crease and taps it down towards mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the length on the off stump again. Sai Sudharsan takes the front leg out looking to block it but gets an inside edge onto the pads. No run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and same result again, the late outswing creating problems for Sai Sudharsan, who this time looks to flicks it on the on side and misses.
10.2 overs (0 Run) That is a beautiful delivery outside the off stump. Sai Sudharsan has no answers to that as he is stuck on the crease and misses the ball.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard with pace on the off stump line. Sai Sudharsan stands tall and blocks it off the front foot.
