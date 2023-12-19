South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Sai Sudharsan is also finally off the mark with a couple. Back of a length outside off, Sai stands tall and forces it on the up in between point and covers for a brace.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Slightly fuller and wider of the off stump, Tilak Varma tentatively looks to drive at it but doesn't quite go through with the shot and the ball zips past the outside edge.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off at 142 clicks, Tilak Varma blocks it out on the off side but the ball hits the bat hard.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A quick bumper now over the stumps and angled in a long way. Tilak Varma ducks under it well.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length on off, angling in, Tilak Varma looks to get behind the line and block but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets a blow to the body.
2.2 overs (2 Runs) A fumble and Tilak Varma is off the mark! Pitched up around the fourth stump line, Varma gets on the front foot and punches it to the right of mid off where Tony de Zorzi dives and deflects the ball past mid off, allowing the batters to scamper across for a couple.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length in the channel, seaming away sharply off the deck at 142 clicks, Sai Sudharsan shoulders arms at it.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden to start with from Lizaad Williams! Short of a length over middle and leg, Sai Sudharsan plays it off the back foot and without much timing to the left of the bowler.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length around leg stump, Sai Sudharsan hops and dabs it down in front of square leg for no run once again.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up full and around middle stump, Sai Sudharsan solidly blocks it off the front foot.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Tight bowling again as this is bowled on a good length and on middle and leg, Sai Sudharsan nudges it with soft hands to mid-wicket.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Early aggression from Lizaad Williams as he bangs in a quick bumper over middle and angling away. Sai Sudharsan does well to sway out of the way of the ball.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Lizaad Williams takes the other new ball and starts from over the wicket. On a good length around off, angled across, Sai Sudharsan leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another dot to end a terrific first over by Nandre Burger. Goes even fuller this time, outside off and swinging away sharply. Tilak Varma looks to play at it but does well to pull out at the last moment.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full again on off stump, swinging away at 144 clicks, Tilak Varma doesn't quite get completely forward and just taps it toward point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Keeps it nice and full on the stumps and bowls it at 147 clicks. This one is angled in and Tilak Varma makes a solid block.
0.3 over (0 Run) Pitches it up again around the off stump, a hint of swing this time and Tilak Varma watchfully lets it through to the keeper.
Tilak Varma is in early for India to take the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Huge shout for LBW and it is given! Ruturaj Gaikwad has a chat with Sai Sudharsan and opts for the review. This was full by Nandre Burger around middle and leg and swinging back into the batter. Gaikwad looked to flick it away but played all around it and got a thud on the pads. The UltraEdge shows that there's no bat and three reds come up on Ball Tracking. A poor shot and and even worse review from Gaikwad and he has to walk back to the hut early.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely start for Ruturaj Gaikwad! Comes from over the wicket and pitches it up around off looking for some swing but it goes straight on. Gaikwad leans on and strokes it to the right of mid off for a boundary. India up and running!
Done with the pre-match proceedings and it is now time to get the play underway! The Umpires and the players are on the field. India batting first as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan are on the pitch to open the batting. Nandre Burger to start the attack for South Africa. Let's Play!
We aren't far away from the start of the 2nd ODI but first, the two sets of players along with their mascots will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's national anthem first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Tilak Varma is up for a quick chat. He says he was excited as he was hosted by Dewald Brevis at his place, and adds that they connected well in the Mumbai squad back in the Indian T20 League. He says that Brevis is his good friend and appreciates his batting. He adds further that the T20 series unfortunately ended up in a draw and in the first ODI they did exceptionally well with the ball in challenging South African conditions. Adds that he will look to adapt according to the conditions and concludes by saying that they're hopeful to continue the winning momentum.
PITCH REPORT - Mpumelelo Mbangwa is pitchside. Mbwanga says that there is a nice breeze blowing and the square boundaries are 62 meters and 70 meters on either side with the straight hit being long at 81 meters. Adds that the surface has a lot of grass on it and there are some cracks as well and the thing to see will be whether the ball behaves differently off the deck or not. Ends by saying that 270 plus could be a match-winning score.
KL Rahul, the skipper of India says that he has not played much here, and according to the feedback from other players who were in the T20 series, the wicket looks good to bat as it is pretty dry and hard on the up. He adds by saying that the start was really good and they would want to expose their batting lineup this time for the challenge as in the previous game the bowlers did the job. Ends by saying that they have one change as Shreyas Iyer goes back to join the Test team and Rinku Singh makes his debut in ODI cricket.
South Africa's captain, Aiden Markram says, they will have a bowl first as it looks like a fresh wicket and will help the bowlers upfront with the new ball. Adds that they have a good record while chasing and it's a good opportunity for them to level the series. Informs that Beuran Hendricks and Lizaad Williams are in for Tabraiz Shamsi and Andile Phehlukwayo who has injured himself this morning.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh (On debut) (In for Shreyas Iyer), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams (In for Tabraiz Shamsi), Beuran Hendricks (In for Andile Phehlukwayo).
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of Aiden Markram and South Africa will BOWL first.
JUST IN - It is now confirmed that it will be Rinku Singh who will make his ODI debut for India and he was handed the Indian cap by Kuldeep Yadav. We aren't far away from toss now.
Meanwhile, as the wait for the toss continues in St. Geroge's Park, World Cup-winning Aussie skipper, Pat Cummins had shattered the all-time Indian T20 League auction bid, garneing an eye-watering 20.50 Cr INR bid from the Hyderabad franchise. Just a few moments ago though, his compatriot and brother-in-arms with the ball, Mitchell Starc broke the record as he was purchased for an unbelievable amount of 24.75 Cr INR by Kolkata. Along with him, there were a few other huge bids as Daryl Mitchell was bought for 14 Cr INR by Chennai and Harshal Patel went to Punjab for 11.75 cr INR. Stay tuned as the toss isn't far away.
India on the other hand will be very pleased with their bowling exploits in the last game as Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan starngled the opposition batters and will look to continue with that winning momentum. Their batting was largely unchallenged in the last game but they still showed some great prowess, especially the debutant Sai Sudharsan. All eyes will be on how Ruturaj Gaikwad goes about his business and that middle order if they are required that is. With Shreyas Iyer leaving to join the Test squad, we might see Rajat Patidar or Rinku Singh get the nod for this game. Can India seal the series right here in Gqeberha? Or will the hosts rise up to the occasion? We shall find out. Toss and team news coming up in a bit.
South Africa come into this game on the back of a couple of shoddy batting performances, both at the Wanderers strangely as the Proteas have been fairly solid at that ground. Now that the caravan is back in Gqeberha, they will look to replicate more of the same from the 2nd T20I that they played here. Skipper, Aiden Markram and that top order need to step up though, and only then can the bowlers come into the fore. Also, they have added Beuran Hendricks to the squad as a left-arm seaming option.
Hello and welcome to St. George's Park in Gqeberha for the 2nd ODI between South Africa and India. All across in Dubai, the Indian T20 League mini auction is going on but our attention turns to this colossal clash for now. In a high-octane clash at the Wanderers last time around, the Indian pacers ripped through the Proteas batting lineup to set up a comfortable win and now, the hosts are up against it. Can they level it all up and force a decider?
... MATCH DAY ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.4 overs, India are 12/1. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India, 2023/24. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.