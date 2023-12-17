South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! There it is and it was seen coming as Heinrich Klaasen did not look comfortable at all playing Arshdeep Singh.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Misses the stumps on the inside edge this time Arshdeep Singh. Brilliant bowling by the Indian left arm. Swings one back from the length on the off stump and Heinrich Klaasen looking to play the cover drive could only get an inside edge of the bat towards fine leg and the batters pick up another lucky couple.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Heinrich Klaasen blocks the ball off the front foot.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss outside the off stump. Short ball outside off and Heinrich Klaasen looks to cut the ball, in the end missing out on the contact.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Brilliant bowling again by Arshdeep Singh. Bangs it short over the off stump line and Aiden Markram looks very uncomfortable due to the extra bounce on the ball, gets a top edge that goes over the slips fielders and falls short of the fielder at third man. The batters pick up a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump line, swinging away from the length. Aiden Markram gets an outside edge but the ball drops well short of the second slip.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Heinrich Klaasen stays back and blocks the ball towards point to end the over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump. Heinrich Klaasen lets the ball go through.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Heinrich Klaasen blocks the ball off the front foot towards covers.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky for Heinrich Klaasen early in the innings. Avesh Khan swings the ball away from outside the off stump and Heinrich Klaasen has a full-blooded go at it from the crease getting a thick outside edge just beating Ruturaj Gaikwad on the second slip for a welcome boundary towards third man.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Punched away, the trademark Aiden Markram back foot punch comes into the play for the first time in this innings. Avesh Khan bangs in short on the off stump and Aiden Markram is on top of it, taking the ball between covers and mid off for three runs.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball up outside the off stump line, swinging away from the right-hander. Aiden Markram takes the front foot out and lets the ball go through.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bang on the money on top of the off stump with pace. Heinrich Klaasen stays on the crease and blocks the ball out towards point to end the over.
Heinrich Klaasen is the new man in.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! There goes the third one for South Africa and it's Tony de Zorzi the dangerous man to walk back. Short ball doing the trick and its Arshdeep Singh who has the last laugh. Bangs one short at the batter and Tony de Zorzi looks to play another pull shot over mid wicket but this time, only manages to get a top edge high into the sky. KL Rahul behind the stumps settles himself under the ball and takes an easy catch to get rid of the dangerous man.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls the ball ball up on the stumps. Tony de Zorzi pushes the ball straight to the man at mid on.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Tony de Zorzi watchfully blocks it off the front foot.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten between bat and pads this time. Good comeback from Arshdeep Singh. Hits the length hard outside the off stump and gets the ball to nip back in. Tony de Zorzi is stuck at the crease and the late swing beats him between the bat and his pads through to the wicket keeper.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward outside the off stump. Wide called.
7.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is flat and has gone all the way over mid-wicket. Just short this time by Arshdeep Singh towards the batter and Tony de Zorzi brings out the pull stop taking the ball over mid-wicket for a flat six towards the short boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Pitched up outside the off stump and Aiden Markram looks to play the cover drive but misses the ball completely.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of the day so far! This is full and in the slot around off, Aiden Markram takes half a step forward and creams it between mid off and covers for a lovely boundary.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Two leg byes! Shortish length on leg stump and angling in, Aiden Markram looks to whip it away but misses and the ball goes off the hips down to fine leg. They pick up a couple of leg byes.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball at the batter. Tony de Zorzi pulls it away to fine leg and runs a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! South Africa making amends after the set back. Tony de Zorzi brings another boundary for himself. Pitched up outside the off stump and Tony de Zorzi takes the front foot out and lofts the ball over covers for another beautiful boundary.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good short ball at the batter. Tony de Zorzi ducks down and lets the ball go through.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A brilliant boundary to end the over from Aiden Markram. Width provided this time from a good length and Aiden Markram throws his hands and slaps the ball flat over covers for his first boundary of his innings.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball at the batter. Aiden Markram stays back and blocks the ball straight towards covers.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Aiden Markram taps the ball off the front foot straight to Sai Sudharsan standing at covers.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short outside the off stump and makes the ball leave the batter after pitching. Aiden Markram walks in and looks to go over the top of mid off but gets beaten.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, swinging in after pitching. Aiden Markram taps the ball to mid off from the front foot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On the length on top of the stumps. Aiden Markram stays on the crease and knocks the ball towards mid-wicket.
