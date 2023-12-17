South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
The conclusion of the first innings in the inaugural ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa unfolds a tale of Indian bowling supremacy. Asked to bowl first by South African skipper Aiden Markram, India showcased an extraordinary performance as they successfully dismantled the entire South African batting lineup for a mere 116 runs in 27.3 overs. The Indian fast bowlers, despite missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj, orchestrated a relentless attack that left the hosts struggling from the outset.
27.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Straight through the gate! A lovely piece of bowling from Kuldeep Yadav though as he slows this one up, pulls the length back ever so slightly and bowls the googly. This one dips and pitches around off as Nandre Burger looks to lean on and block but the ball turns in and goes in between bat and pad to crash into the stumps. Kuldeep rounds off a stellar all-round bowling display from India and South Africa are bundled out for just 116 runs.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, full and on the stumps again, Nandre Burger gets forward well to defend it out.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up full on off stump, Nandre Burger flicks it straight to short mid-wicket.
DRINKS! Its drinks being taken after 27 overs into the first innings of the match and it is the Indian bowlers who are all over the South African batters. South Africa are 116/9 after 27 overs and all the nine wickets are picked by the Indian fast bowlers, namely Arshdeep Singh who picked up his 5 wicket hall and Avesh Khan who is on 4 wickets looking for his fifth. Will he be able to take a 5 wicket hall? Let's find out. Live action coming up soon.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Goes full on middle, angling it in, Tabraiz Shamsi clears the front leg and swings wildly across the line but is well beaten and the ball agains misses the leg stump by a few inches.
26.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi and South Africa will take that with both hands. Hits the deck hard and bowls it around off, Shamsi throws the kitchen sink at it but gets a thick outside edge that flies over the slip cordon for a boundary. Career-best score for Shamsi as well.
26.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looks to bowl quicker and angle it into the pads but spills it down the leg side.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets a hold of that one! Pitched up again on the stumps, swung away over the vacant square leg region for a boundary. That was right in the hitting arc as well.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket now for the right-hander and this one almost cleans Tabraiz Shamsi up. Pitches it up around the off stump, angling in, Shamsi looks to stay put and heave it away but is beaten past the inside edge and the ball just misses the off stump as well.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Switches to around the wicket and angles this one into the pads, Nandre Burger tucks it around the corner for one and looks for two but decides against it.
26.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his line and serves it on a good length down the leg side for a wide.
26.1 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper from over the stumps, bowled over middle and Nandre Burger ducks under it.
25.6 overs (0 Run) A quick bumper now around off, Tabraiz Shamsi ducks under it.
25.5 overs (2 Runs) Some aggression from Tabraiz Shamsi. On a length and outside off, Shamsi steps out and goes after it but gets it off the outer half over cover-point. The batters push hard for two and get it with ease.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Streaky! Pitched up on the stumps, Nandre Burger stays leg side of the ball and looks to hammer it through covers but gets a big inside edge past leg stump and down to fine leg. A single is taken.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short this time around off, Tabraiz Shamsi looks to come forward but does well in the end to deal with the bounce and keep it down past second slip for a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full and around off, angling across, Tabraiz Shamsi stays back and has a wild slog across the line but gets beaten past the outside edge.
Tabraiz Shamsi is the last man in for South Africa.
25.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Looks like the ninth one down for South Africa and it is Arshdeep Singh to take the wicket. Arshdeep Singh pitches the ball up and straight on the stumps with pace and Andile Phehlukwayo looks to heave it on the leg side from the crease, missing out on any contact with the bat and the ball rushes onto the pads infront of the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo takes a review and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved and the ball tracking shows up 3 reds for Arshdeep Singh to confirm his 5 wickets. South Africa 9 down now.
