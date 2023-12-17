South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) The wrong one from a fuller length on the stumps. Nandre Burger stays back and brings down his bat at the last moment. End of the over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Nandre Burger offers the front foot defence.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowler, beating Nandre Burger outside the off stump. Tossed up on the stumps and making the ball leave the batter beating Nandre Burger all ends up.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Flat and full on the stumps. Nandre Burger takes the front foot out and blocks it off.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Pitched up again outside the off stump line. Andile Phehlukwayo pushes the ball into the sweepers gap and runs a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside the off stump. Nandre Burger drives the ball towards sweepers for a single to bring up the team 100 for South Africa.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball up on the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo takes his front leg out and blocks the ball towards covers.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the short length on the off stump. Andile Phehlukwayo watchfully blocks it off from the crease.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Valiant effort! That is high into the sky but a tough chance of Sanju Samson running behind from mid on. Pitched up on the stumps and Andile Phehlukwayo looks to go all the way over the top of the bowler's head, in the end mistimes the ball high but the ball lands safe and picks up a brace.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo drives the ball straight to mid off.
23.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That comes out of nowhere for a brilliant six over deep mid-wicket! Short ball by Arshdeep Singh on the body of the batter and Andile Phehlukwayo launches the pull shot taking the ball flat but out of the park.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo flicks the ball to deep square but denies the single to keep strike.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Bye! That turn has missed everyone. Pitches the ball just short on the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo gets beaten by the turn and bounce and so is KL Rahul. The batters pick up a single as byes.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the off stump. Andile Phehlukwayo plays a reverse sweep but straight to the man at point.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo stays back again and blocks the ball at the last moment.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Flat and on the stumps. Bowls a googly missing the stumps due to the bounce. Andile Phehlukwayo gets a hit on the thigh pads.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the off stump. Andile Phehlukwayo stays back and blocks the ball back to the bowler.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off short outside the off stump with the ball turning away from the left hander. Nandre Burger cuts the ball to sweepers and runs a single.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Swings one back into the batter from a good length but misses the line of the stumps. Nandre Burger flicks the ball towards fine leg and runs a comfortable single to end the over.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Another ball beating the outside edge of the bat outside the off stump line. Nandre Burger just smiles back to the bowler this time after getting beaten.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside the off stump line. Nandre Burger ducks and lets the ball go through.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Swings one away from the length outside the off stump. Nandre Burger lets the ball go through.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Just short on the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo taps the ball from the crease to the mid-wicket gap and runs a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off right where he left, Arshdeep Singh beating the outside edge of Andile Phehlukwayo from outside the off stump line. Andile Phehlukwayo looking to block the ball from the crease gets beaten all ends up.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Comes from over the wicket this time and bowls the ball away from the off stump from a good length. Nandre Burger lets the ball go through to end the over.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Another one missing the outside edge of the bat not by a big margin. Avesh Khan pitches the ball up just outside the off stump. Nandre Burger looks to play the defence from the crease and finds himself getting beaten again.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls one away from the off stump and Nandre Burger raises his arms and leaves the ball.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Once again, pitches the ball up outside the off stump and beats the outside edge of Nandre Burger as he looks to offer a front foot defence.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Beats him outside the off stump line once again. Hits the length hard just outside the off stump and makes the ball move away after pitching. Nandre Burger stays on the crease and gets beaten all ends up.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump line. Nandre Burger takes the front foot out and blocks the ball straight to point.
