South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, wow! That has travelled the distance. Slightly shorter but on the pads, Andile Phehlukwayo whips it away again off the legs and launches it over the square leg fence for a biggie. South Africa might get to the three-figure mark after all.
19.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! This is pitched up on middle stump, Phehlukwayo with a slight shuffle across and he comes forward before whipping it away just in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling over the wicket and angles this one well across the off stump. Andile Phehlukwayo throws his hands at it but is unable to reach it.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, stylishly punched off the back foot to deep cover-point for no run.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up on the off stump, trying to sneak one in, Phehlukwayo blocks it in front of mid off.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and outside off, Nandre Burger eases it off the outer half of the bat down to third man for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length outside off, Andile Phehlukwayo throws his hands at it but fails to connect.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A polite appeal for caught behind but the umpire dismisses it. A good short bumper over middle, angled in and coming around helmet height. Andile Phehlukwayo looks to take it on but the ball goes just past the bat.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! On a hard length around off and angled in. This one straightens off the deck as Phehlukwayo is beaten past the outside edge.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper now over off stump, Andile Phehlukwayo looks to pull it down the ground but is early in the shot. The ball takes the toe end and lobs up over the bowler to his left.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Streaky from Phehlukwayo but he denies the run. Banged in on a shorter length this time around off, Phehlukwayo gets caught on the crease and the ball gets big on him but tries to fend it away and the ball goes off the outer half down to third man. Arshdeep Singh there fumbles but no harm is done.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Keeps coming from around the stumps and bangs it in on a hard length around off. Phehlukwayo looks to stand tall and hammer it square on the off side but is beaten by the additional bounce.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up in the channel around off, wobbling around a bit, Nandre Burger has a poke at it but is well beaten.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over middle, Andile Phehlukwayo walks across a touch and plays it down in front of mid-wicket for a run.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Nandre Burger is underway in ODI cricket! Full and around off, Burger squeezes it off the outer half down to third man for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Looked like a slower one but it wasn't Hard length outside off, Nandre Burger looks to play at it but the ball holds into the deck and Burger is undone by the lack of pace off the deck.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller again and around off, Nandre Burger shoulders arms.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, this is driven on the up past point for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Wow, how has that missed the stumps? Even Nandre Burger can't help but to let out a smile. Pitches this one up right on off stump, with the angle into the left-hander. Burger is beaten all ends up but the ball bounces a bit higher and goes over the middle stump. The bowler and the keeper cannot believe it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Bowled from around the wicket, full and outside off, looking to angle it back into the stumps but this is fairly wide. Nandre Burger leaves it alone.
16.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off and middle, angling away, Nandre Burger covers the line well and keeps it out.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off stump, blocked solidly toward mid off.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Looks for the yorker and gets a bit of swing but the starting line is on leg stump. The ball clips the pads and KL Rahul does well to pounce on it by diving to his right.
Nandre Burger walks in to bat on his ODI Debut.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Keshav Maharaj with a poor shot and Avesh Khan now has four wickets to his name. This is banged in halfway around off, Maharaj looks to slap this one away on the up on a wicket that has true bounce and gets it all wrong. The ball is sliced off the higher part of the bat and lobbed straight to Ruturaj Gaikwad at short covers. Ruturaj makes no mistake and South Africa are eight down.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fraction shorter on middle, trying to get the ball to straighten, Phehlukwayo makes another good block.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle and angling in, Andile Phehlukwayo misses the tuck leg side and gets hit high on the pads.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket now and pitches it right up on the stumps, Andile Phehlukwayo blocks it out well.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overcompensates and offers room this time and Phehlukwayo picks up another boundary. Slight short but well outside off, Phehlukwayo reaches out and thumps it in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too straight and Andile Phehlukwayo picks up a boundary now. Full and on the pads, angling in, Phehlukwayo flicks it off his legs and into the fine leg fence.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a full ball close to the off stump, angling away. Andile Phehlukwayo makes a very good leave.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.2 overs, South Africa are 87/8. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India, 2023/24. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India, 2023/24 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India, 2023/24 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.