South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide!
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A shot of class from Keshav Maharaj here.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length outside off, seaming away, left alone.
13.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Good length around the top of off, solidly defended on the off side.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Andile Phehlukwayo blocks this one out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, left alone again.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Pitches it up around off, angling in and leaving the batter. Andile Phehlukwayo plays inside the line as the ball zips past the outside edge.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, angling away, Andile Phehlukwayo leaves it alone.
13.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide outside off, looking to draw out the drive but it is left alone.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, angling it in, Andile Phehlukwayo hops back to defend it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That one has spilled right out of the hand. Fuller in length and spilled well down leg for a wide.
Keshav Maharaj is the next batter in for South Africa.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Loose, too loose from David Miller and Avesh Khan has his third wicket. Avesh keeps coming from around the stumps and pitches it up full and wide outside off. Miller sees the width and is enticed in playing the drive but only manages to get an outside edge through to the keeper. KL Rahul gobbles up the chance and South Africa have just lost their last recognized batter.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Change of angle from Avesh Khan as he comes from around the stumps and bowls it full onto the stumps. Andile Phehlukwayo gets a leading edge toward cover-point and picks up a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard this time and bowls it over middle, Andile Phehlukwayo gets squared up a bit but does well enough to fend this one away.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, seaming away a bit off the deck, Andile Phehlukwayo looks to play at it but is well beaten.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, angling away, Andile Phehlukwayo makes an easy leave.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Sharp movement! Hard length around off, angling across the left-hander and David Miller gets a thick outside edge down to third man for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Close but not close enough! Slightly back of a length and angled in from around off, Andile Phehlukwayo tries to play at it but gets chopped on and luckily for him, the ball balloons over the stumps.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Hard length angling in from middle, David Miller takes one hand off the handle and plays it down to long leg for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller but pushed well outside off, shaping away a touch, left alone for the keeper to collect.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Hard length this time on off, David Miller gets on the front foot and blocks it down the pitch.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length again in and around the off stump, David Miller looks to block but gets a bit of an inner edge back onto the deck.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, seaming away off the deck, David Miller shoulders arms at it.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Attempted bumper over leg stump but angling down leg as well, left alone for a wide.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs this one in around off, gets some extra bounce off the deck and this one angles across as well. Andile Phehlukwayo hops back and plays inside the line.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitches this one up really full on off, looking for some swing, Andile Phehlukwayo gets on the front foot well and punches it past mid off for a couple of runs.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length at the hips, Andile Phehlukwayo tucks it away straight to square leg.
10.3 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick! Serves it on a good length right in the channel around off, with the natural angle going away from the left-hander. Andile Phehlukwayo watchfully lets it go to the keeper.
Andile Phehlukwayo walks out to face the Hattrick ball!
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Looks fairly adjacent and given! They have to go for the review at this stage and that is what they do. Avesh Khan pitches this one right up on the stumps and gets the ball to shape away late. Wiaan Mulder is first yorked and then beaten past the outside edge as the ball thuds into the back leg. There is nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking yet again shows wickets as Umpire's call and all of a sudden, Avesh Khan is on a hat-trick. South Africa falling apart like nine pins here.
Wiaan Mulder is the new man in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Avesh Khan now joins the wicket-taking act and gets the big fish. Pitches this one up on a nagging length, slightly fuller and around off, getting it to nip back in off the deck a touch. Aiden Markram is tentative and hangs back to a ball which he should have gone forward to it and just looks to run it down. The ball takes the inside edge and goes back onto the stumps. South Africa have lost half their side and we have barely gone past the 10th over.
