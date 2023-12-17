South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There it is, the first boundary of the innings. Tony de Zorzi throwing his hand at everything now. Pitched up outside the off stump and Tony de Zorzi plays a lofted cover drive to take the ball to the covers boundary on the bounce. Superb shot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Swinging away from the length outside the off stump. Tony de Zorzi looks to cut it but gets a bottom edge towards the second slip on the bounce.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant comeback delivery by Mukesh Kumar. Hits the length on top of the off stump. Tony de Zorzi gets a hit high on the thigh pad looking to block it off the front foot.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the first boundary of the innings and it has come in the way of a maximum over point by Tony de Zorzi. Short ball outside the off stump line with pace and Tony de Zorzi throws his hands at it from the crease taking the ball over point for a welcome maximum.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss, not the first time in this innings. Pitched up outside the off stump and Aiden Markram looks to heave the ball over point on the offside. Beaten by the late away swing on the ball.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Just short outside the off stump. Aiden Markram goes back and punches the ball straight to covers.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Stays low from the length on the stumps. Aiden Markram does well to bring his bat down at the right time to knock the ball off towards mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (3 Runs) From the good length, swinging away from the off stump line. Tony de Zorzi throws his hands at it taking the ball over the covers fielder for another three runs.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck on the stumps. Tony de Zorzi stays on the crease and taps the ball back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside the off stump, swinging away from the left hander. Tony de Zorzi takes the front foot out and blocks the ball well.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Brilliant outswinger from the length just outside the off stump once again. Aiden Markram stays on the crease to block it off but the ball beats his outside edge. End of the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball further up. Aiden Markram stands tall on the crease and taps the ball out towards covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length hard again just outside the off stump. Aiden Markram gets beaten all ends up from the crease.
2.3 overs (3 Runs) Pitched up outside the off stump this time again. Tony de Zorzi punches the ball to the left of covers on the front foot and runs three runs till the time Sanju Samson can chase and field the ball and throw it back. The outfield seems pretty slow due to all the rain in the past few days.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches the ball away from the batter outside the off stump from a short length. Tony de Zorzi looks to cut the ball but gets beaten in the process. It is called a wide!
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball slightly up on the line of the stumps from over the wicket. Tony de Zorzi takes the front foot out and pushes the ball straight to mid on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches just short on the stumps line. Tony de Zorzi stays on the crease and taps the ball down towards mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard on the stumps on his Hattrick ball. Aiden Markram stands tall on the crease and blocks it off to survive. Successful over for India.
Aiden Markram, the Proteas skipper walks in to face the hat-trick ball.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Oh my! there goes the second and it's two in two for Arshdeep Singh. Pitches the ball up again, this time on the middle stump line, getting the ball to nip back into the right-hander. Rassie van der Dussen looks to flick the ball into the leg side but misses out on any contact with the bat and the ball rushes on to hit his front pads. There is a huge appeal for LBW and the Umpire raises his finger after taking his time. Rassie van der Dussen takes a review and the UltraEdge confirms no bat involved. The ball looks to pitch in line, hits him on the line of the stumps and looks an Umpire's call on the stumps. South Africa are in a huge trouble as the decision stays OUT!
Rassie van der Dussen walks in at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! There is the first one for India and it's Reeza Hendricks who walks back. Arshdeep Singh pitches the ball way up outside the off stump, getting the ball to swing back a little. Reeza Hendricks looks to break his shackles and throws his hands at it only getting a thick inside edge dragging the ball onto the stumps. South Africa lose their first in the second over.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Hits the good length with pace on the off stump. Reeza Hendricks watchfully blocks it off from the crease.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Hits the length outside off stump again. Tony de Zorzi plays it late to a wide Third man for a single. Tony de Zorzi opens his account.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Outside the off stump, swinging away. Tony de Zorzi looks to drive it but the ball is too wide.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Pitches the ball up on the off stump. Tony de Zorzi stays on the crease and blocks it well.
Arshdeep Singh to take the other new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Beats him again outside the off stump from a good length. Reeza Hendricks takes his bat away at the last moment to avoid getting edged. Top start from Mukesh Kumar, just the wide off the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Pitches the ball up outside the off stump. Reeza Hendricks watchfully lets the ball go.
0.4 over (0 Run) Swings one away again from the length outside the off stump. Reeza Hendricks is beaten again from the crease.
0.4 over (1 Run) Wide! Wayward outside the leg stump. Wide called.
0.3 over (0 Run) On the pads again but a bit high this time. Mukesh Kumar hits the good length again on the leg stump and Reeza Hendricks gets a hit on the thigh while looking to block it.
0.2 over (0 Run) Brilliant ball once again, pitching on the stumps from a good length and swinging away beating Reeza Hendricks on the outside edge around the off stump.
0.1 over (0 Run) What a brilliant start for Mukesh Kumar and India. Unlucky though in the end. Pitches one up on the stump with a hint of in swing. Reeza Hendricks takes the front foot out and looks to block it, in the end, gets a slight inside edge onto hits pads right infront of the stumps. There is a huge appeal for LBW but turned down. KL Rahul does not take a review. The replays later in the over show that there was no bat involved and the ball crashing into the stumps, a huge let off.
Done with the pre-game proceedings and it is now time to get the play underway on a day where Cricket South Africa tries to raise awareness for breast cancer and the sold-out crowd is quickly starting to fill up the whole stadium. The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Indian players. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi will be the opening pair for South Africa. Mukesh Kumar has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. A couple of slips in place, let's go...
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the 'Pink ODI' in Johannesburg but first, the two sets of players along with their mascots will line up for their respective national anthems. It will be the national anthem of India first followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
India's captain, KL Rahul says that he hasn't played since the World Cup final but it is nice to be here and the Pink ODIs in South Africa are special. Adds that he would have batted first as well but what he garnered from the T20 game is that there might be some turn. Mentions that Sai Sudharsan, the left-handed batter is in and he is excited for him and a few exciting players who have done well in the Indian T20 League also get an opportunity. Adds that they know what the pressure is and how to handle it.
The South African skipper, Aiden Markram says that they will have a bat first as it looks like a used wicket and the ball is going to grip and turn well in the second innings bringing the spinners into the picture. He adds that Nandre Burger makes his debut in ODI cricket for South Africa, so two debuts in a space of three days for him. He further talks about ODI cricket being a good exposure for cricketers to gain experience in their career in front of a packed crowd against a good opposition.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan (On debut), Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger (On ODI debut), Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of Aiden Markram and South Africa will BAT first.
DEBUT ALERT! The visuals from the ground show skipper KL Rahul handing the Indian cap to Sai Sudharsan who is all set to make his debut in this game.
On the South African front, with Quinton de Kock's retirement from ODIs, Reeza Hendricks assumes a pivotal role at the top of the order. While Hendricks has displayed remarkable form in T20Is, he aims to translate that success into the 50-over format where he seeks to enhance his consistency. The left-arm quick, Nandre Burger, fresh from his debut in the T20 series, is poised to earn his ODI cap, adding depth to the South African bowling lineup. The strategic decision regarding the inclusion of both spinners or the choice between Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi adds an intriguing dimension to South Africa's team selection. As both teams strive to craft winning combinations and seize the series lead, anticipation and excitement reach a crescendo. The stage is set for a cricketing spectacle that promises drama, skill, and fierce competition. Stay tuned for the toss and lineup updates as we prepare for the imminent kickoff of this high-stakes ODI encounter. The cricketing world awaits a showdown of epic proportions! Toss and team news in a bit.
In this opener at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, India faces the absence of key players, including the prolific duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with the notable absence of pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. The responsibility of spearheading the fast-bowling attack for the Men In Blue falls on Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh. Despite these challenges, India boasts a formidable spin attack featuring the experienced trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal. As India seeks redemption against South Africa, the question looms large: Can they bounce back under Rahul's leadership against a team that has historically dominated in the ODI format?
Greetings to cricket enthusiasts worldwide as we gear up for the thrilling spectacle of the first ODI in a three-match series between South Africa and India, broadcast live from the iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The cricketing weather gods have smiled upon us, paving the way for a gripping encounter on the hallowed grounds of this renowned stadium. India, under the captaincy of KL Rahul, is set to embark on a challenging multi-format tour in South Africa, eager to put behind the World Cup heartbreak. Following Suryakumar Yadav's commendable leadership that led Team India to level the T20 series without Rohit Sharma, Rahul now aims to secure India's maiden ODI series win against the formidable hosts.
... MATCH DAY ...
