Following his side's eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first ODI, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh took to social media to express his happiness with his performance, which saw him take a five-wicket haul. KL Rahul's men took a 1-0 lead in the series, beating South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI at Johannesburg on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul and fifties by debutant Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer were the key highlights for Men in Blue. Arshdeep became the first Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODI cricket.

Following his performance, Arshdeep posted an Instagram story, posing with his 'Player of the Match' award saying "Sabr, Shukar, Patience, Gratitude".

Arshdeep was breathing fire with the ball, taking 5/37 in 10 overs, with an economy rate of 3.7. The pacer dismantled the South African top order, getting wickets of Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi and Rassie van der Dussen. Later, he removed a dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo.

Overall, he is the fourth bowler to take a five-wicket haul against SA in ODIs for India.

The first one was spinner Sunil Joshi (5/6), who took a fifer against Proteas back in 1999. Then spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (5/22) (2018 in Centurion) and Ravindra Jadeja (5/33) (2023 in Kolkata) took two more five-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. But Indian pacers Arshdeep and Avesh Khan proved that decision to be fatal for Proteas. Only De Zorzi (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Phehlukwayo (33 in 49 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could contribute something decent as SA was bundled out for 116 in 27.3 overs.

Arshdeep (5/37) and Avesh (4/27) were the top bowlers for India. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket for India.

In the run chase of 117, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) early, but fifties from debutant Sai Sudarshan (55 in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Shreyas Iyer (52 in 45 balls, with six fours and a six) sealed the game for India with over 33 overs to spare.

Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo got a wicket each. Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

