India came out all guns blazing in the second Test in Cape Town against South Africa on Wednesday. After losing the first Test by an innings and 32 runs, the Indian cricket team needs a win in the second and final Test of the series to draw the contest. And Indian cricket team took a clear upper hand in the Test as it bowled out South Africa for just 55. Mohammed Siraj took a six-wicket haul as the viewers were witness to a fearsome spell of fast bowling in the first session of the contest.

The match was witness to another viral pose. On the song, 'Ram Siya Ram' Virat Kohli took a bow and arrow pose. It has gone viral.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side out for just 55 at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test on Wednesday.

Siraj conceded just 15 runs from his nine overs as he triggered an abject surrender from South African batters on a pace-bowling friendly pitch.

Captain Dean Elgar's decision to bat first after winning the toss in his farewell Test turned out to be a nightmare for the home side.

Kyle Verreynne made 15 and David Bedingham 12 as all the other remaining South African batters were dismissed for single-digit scores.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) took the other South African wickets.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15).

With PTI inputs