Rinku Singh has been on of the finest performers for India in white-ball cricket, emerging as a reliable option at the No. 5 and No. 6 spot in both T20Is and ODIs. Having already shone with his performances in India, Rinku is now preparing for the South Africa challenge, with the first T20I of the series set to take place on December 10. Ahead of the first T20I, Rinku gave an interview to BCCI where he discussed the prospect of playing under head coach Rahul Dravid, his role, as well as fitness. However, while Rinku was involved in the chat, Shubman crashed his interview.

As Rinku was discussing his fitness, Shubman said that it's because he was bitten by a monkey that he can run so fast. “Bandar kata hai isiliye tez bhagta hai (He has been running fast since getting bitten by a monkey),” said Gill and they both were in splits.

Giving his assessment about the South African wickets after India's first practice session here, Rinku, who played a vital role in India clinching the five-match T20I series series against Australia recently said, "When I battered here today, there was extra bounce here compared to Indian wickets.

"The pace is a bit more, so will practice against pace bowling." India will play the first of their three T20Is against the Proteas here on Sunday and Rinku is expected to bat at the crucial No. 5 or No. 6 position.

He said that head coach Rahul Dravid had also asked him to just play his natural game and bat at No.5 or No.6 "The first practice session, I enjoyed it a lot because of the fine wether. Getting the opportunity to work with Rahul Dravid sir, so that was a good feeling. He told me to continue playing the way I do and continue believing in myself," Rinku told BCCI.tv.

"(He told me) to keep playing at No. 5 or 6. It is tough to play in that position, but keep pushing yourself and believe in yourself." The hard-hitter from Uttar Pradesh added that batting in the two crucial positions since 2013 had given him the confidence to play a similar role for India.

"I have been playing for UP since 2013 at No. 5 or 6. So, I have got used to that position. I keep backing myself to play in that position because it is very tough to play in that position if 4-5 wickets are down," Rinku said.

"Then you have to build a partnership. So I keep telling myself, the more I can keep myself calm, the better it is (for me), and not to react," said Rinku.

