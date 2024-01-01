India were outplayed in both batting and bowling department as South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion last week. While the visitors put up 245 runs on the board in the first innings, South Africa, led by Dean Elgar's 185, piled up 408 runs on the board. In the second innings, India collapsed to 131, succombing to an innings defeat. While KL Rahul hit a century in the first innings, Virat Kohli top-scored with a gutsy 76. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to impress in both the innings, while Shubman Gill's struggles as India's new no. 3 in Tests continued.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels Gill is being "too aggressive" in Test cricket.

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket vs T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball. The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

However, Gavaskar is hopeful that the young batter will work on his game and get better in red ball cricket.

"Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future," he added.

While Gill had a fine run in the limited over versions, he has managed to score only one fifty-plus score in the traditional format in 10 innings in 2023, a hundred against Australia at home in March.

His nine other outings produced scores of: 21, 5, 13, 18, 6, 10, 29 not out, 2, 26.

India will be aiming to square the series in the second and final Test against South Africa at Cape Town, starting from January 3.

