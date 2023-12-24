India's number one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav is down with an injury and shared an update with his fans on the same on Saturday. Suryakumar took to Instagram to share a video of him walking with the help of a crutch and wearing a brace on his foot. "On a slightly serious note, injuries are never fun, but I'll take it in my stride and promise to be back, fully fit, in no time! Till then, hope you all are enjoying the holiday season and finding little joys, everyday," said the caption of Suryakumar's post.

There is no official word on his status for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will start from January 11 onwards at home.

Notably, in his previous T20I assignment against South Africa, Suryakumar was named as the 'Player of the Series' for scoring 156 runs in two matches, which included a century and fifty.

In 18 T20Is this year, Suryakumar has scored 733 runs at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95, with the best score of 112. He has scored two centuries and five fifties this year.

Overall in 60 T20Is, Suryakumar has scored 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of over 171, with four centuries and 17 fifties. His best score is 117.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa will begin on Boxing Day at the Centurion, with the second Test set to begin on 3 January in Capetown.

Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha.

He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as Gaikwad's replacement in the squad.

"He will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further management of his injury. The Men's Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement," a statement from BCCI read.