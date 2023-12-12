India will be taking on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Gqeberha. The first match got washed out due to heavy rain in Durban on Sunday. Even the toss could not be held in Durban on Sunday and there is a rain forecast even for the second game of the three-match series. Now only five games are left in the build up to the T20 World Cup in June and the management has a very small window to try out players. In the current scenario, form in the IPL will carry a lot of weight for selection in the Indian team bound for USA and Caribbean.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, December 12.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 8:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 8:00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be telecast live on Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. On mobile, the match will be shown free of cost.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)