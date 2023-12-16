South Africa will take on India in the 1st ODI of India's tour of South Africa, 3 ODI Series 2023 on Sunday, December 17 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. The match commences at 1:30 PM IST.

SA vs IND pitch report

The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg is a balanced surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 239 runs. The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg offers decent assistance for both batters and bowlers.

Chasing is recommended at the venue, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of the contests.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 71 per cent of the total wickets at this venue. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, We predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

SA vs IND weather report

The temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius with 38 per cent humidity. Winds at a speed of 4.11 m/s are expected.

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and India have battled against each other on 91 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 50 matches, India have emerged victorious in 38 encounters. Meanwhile, three matches have yielded no results.

The last five ODI matches have seen South Africa win two times and India three times. The highest score in these five encounters is 326 by India whereas the lowest has been 83 by South Africa.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is an opening right-handed batter and has an average of 104 match fantasy points in the last four games, a fantasy rating of 9.4 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. In the last five matches, this player has scored 363 runs at an average of 72.6 per match.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is a left-handed batter and has an average of 72 match fantasy points in the last game, a fantasy rating of 8.6 and is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. In recent matches, he has scored 0, 5, 5, 0, 65 runs at an average of 15 per match.

Reeza Hendricks

Reeza Hendricks is an opening right-handed batter and has an average of 73 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy 11 Team. In the recent five matches, Reeza Hendricks has scored 164 runs averaging 32.8 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top bowler picks

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is a right-arm medium pacer and has an average of 86 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.7 and is a good player for your Fantasy Team. In the last three matches, this player has taken 6, 0, 0, 0, 0 wickets at an average of 1.2.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is a good player for your Fantasy 11 Team. Kuldeep Yadav has an average of 49 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.7. He bowls slow left-arm chinaman and in the recent four matches, this player has taken five wickets at an average of 1.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj is a player for your Fantasy 11 Fantasy Team. Keshav Maharaj has an average of 59 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.1. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the last three matches, this player has taken four wickets at an average of 0.8. .

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top all-rounder picks

Wiaan Mulder

Wiaan Mulder is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Wiaan Mulder has an average of 80 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. He is a right-handed batter. In the recent three matches this player has scored 29 runs at an average of 5.8 per match.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is an all-rounder and has an average of 60 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.8 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Aiden Markram is a top order right-handed batter. In the last three matches, he has scored 35 runs averaging seven per match.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar is an all-rounder and has an average of 48 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of seven and can be a good safe pick for your Fantasy 11 team. This player is a left-handed batter. In the recent three matches, Washington Sundar has scored 18 runs averaging 3.6 per match.

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captaincy picks

South Africa vs India squads

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal

SA vs IND Fantasy 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh

All-Rounders: Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo and Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Rinku Singh

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI prediction

India are predicted to win the next fixture as they have won three of the last five matches against South Africa.