Young India batter Sai Sudharsan took to social media following Men in Blue's win over South Africa in the first ODI to express his happiness about his debut, which he made memorable with a fantastic half-century. KL's men took a 1-0 lead in the series, beating South Africa by eight wickets in the first ODI at Johannesburg on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul and fifties by debutant Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer were the key highlights for Men in Blue.

"Growing up as a small kid like everybody I also dreamt of playing for the country. So with hardwork n grit dreams do come true. Blessed to represent the country and contribute for the team. Looking forward to lots of memories. Special to receive the cap from @klrahul Bhai & it was amazing to bat with @ShreyasIyer15 Bhai. #INDvsSA," said Sudharsan in his tweet.

Sai has been prolific in first-class cricket, scoring 843 runs in 12 matches at an average of 42.15, with two tons and three fifties in 20 innings.

In List-A cricket, Sai has 1,354 runs in 26 matches at an average of 63.04, with six centuries and five fifties. His best List-A score is 154.

In T20Is, he aggregated 976 runs at an average of 37.53 and a strike rate of over 125, scoring six fifties. His best score in the shortest format is 96.

Coming to the match, Proteas opted to bat first. But Indian pacers Arshdeep and Avesh Khan proved that decision to be fatal for Proteas. Only De Zorzi (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Phehlukwayo (33 in 49 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could contribute something decent as SA was bundled out for 116 in 27.3 overs.

Arshdeep (5/37) and Avesh (4/27) were the top bowlers for India. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav got one wicket for India.

In the run chase of 117, India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) early, but fifties from debutant Sai Sudarshan (55 in 43 balls, with nine fours) and Shreyas Iyer (52 in 45 balls, with six fours and a six) sealed the game for India with over 33 overs to spare.

Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo got a wicket each. Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

