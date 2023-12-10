Team India's preparations for the upcoming all-format tour against South Africa are going in full throttle. The series will kick-start from December 10 with three T20Is, where batter Suryakumar will be lead the packing. It will followed by three ODIs but all eyes are on the two Tests, where the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will return to action. The Test series will be a memorable one for Bumrah as the star pacer will be playing his first match in the longest format, since July 2022.

On Saturday, Bumrah took to his Instagram and posted a video, where he was seen bowling in the nets and practicing for the upcoming Tests against the Proteas.

Interestingly, the 30-year-old pacer made his international debut in Test cricket against South Africa in 2018. In the three-match series, Bumrah stunned everyone with his blistering pace as he scalped a total of 14 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Recently, Bumrah had a brilliant outing at the ODI World Cup 2023, where he took a total of 20 wickets in 11 matches and finished as the fourth highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Talking about the series against South Africa, the three T20Is will kick-start from December 10. The ODI series will begin from December 17.

The first Test of the two-match series will be played between December 26-30. The second match will be played between January 3-7, 2024.

In the T20Is, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will be the leading the pack in the ODIs.

Apart from this, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who were sidelined during the World Cup and the series against Australia, have finally made their way back into the team for the ODIs.