The Indian T20I cricket team needed a win against South Africa to level the series in Johannesburg on Thursday. And they did just that in the third T20I in some style. First, India captain Suryakumar Yadav scored a world record-equalling fourth T20I ton to take India to a huge 201/7 in 20 overs. Then the bowlers pressed hard to ensure South Africa don't get anywhere close to the target. However, there was hope for South Africa with David Millers in great from, despite wickets falling at the other end.

In the ninth over, David Miller went after Ravindra Jadeja, hitting him for two sixes. Ravindra Jadeja, on the fourth ball, induced an edge from him and was caught by wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. The umpire gave not out and the Indian players could not even go for DRS, as quite strangely, it was not available due to some equipment failure. Replays showed that there indeed was a nick. On the next over, the DRS was available again.

The DRS malfunction did not cost India dear as the bowlers put up a great show.

Star India batter and stand-in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday smashed his 4th T20I century equalling compatriot Rohit Sharma and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's record of most centuries in the format.

It was clear big edge umpire says "not out" and drs was not working in internation match wow thats amazing @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/M96C6cVVG9 — faisal516 (@faisalanwar516) December 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Suryakumar accomplished this milestone during India's third and final T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg.

The Indian skipper continued his incredible T20I run, scoring 100 in 56 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and eight sixes and his runs came at a strike rate of 178.57.

Rohit and Maxwell also have four T20I tons, though Suryakumar has achieved these four centuries in just 57 innings, becoming the fastest player to do so.

Suryakumar also has the most number of men's T20I centuries from the number three position or below. Maxwell has three centuries of batting from number three or below.

The T20I superstar from India has overtaken former English skipper Eoin Morgan to have the most fifty-plus scores while batting number four or below in T20Is, slamming 15 such knocks in just 39 innings. Morgan had 14 fifty-plus scores in 105 innings while batting from number four or below.

Suryakumar has overtaken Virat Kohli to become the Indian player with the second-most T20I sixes, with a total of 123 in just 57 innings. Rohit Sharma is the leading six-hitter for India in T20Is with 182 maximums in 140 innings. Virat had 117 sixes in 107 innings.

In just 60 T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 2,141 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 171.55. He has scored four centuries and 17 fifties in 57 innings, with the best score of 117.

With ANI inputs