Ruturaj Gaikwad was involved in a funny incident ahead of India's first ODI against South Africa that took place in Johannesburg on Sunday. While moving towards the team bus, Gaikwad was just about to enter the vehicle before its automatic gate closed right in front of him. For a moment, Gaikwad was left confused. The video of the incident went viral on social media sparking a meme fest. "KL Rahul has blocked Ruturaj Gaikwad entry in team bus after poor performance against South Africa," wrote a fan. "Bus driver after Ruturaj Gaikwad scores 5(10)," wrote another fan.

It is worth noting that Gaikwad scored 5 runs off 10 balls against South Africa in the first ODI. India went on to win the game by 8 wickets.

Pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan set up a convincing eight-wicket win for India in the first ODI at the Wanderers Stadium.

Left-armer Arshdeep took five for 37 and Avesh claimed four for 27 as South Africa crashed to 116 all out.

New cap Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer hit half-centuries as India needed just 16.4 overs to reach the target.

Indian captain KL Rahul said he had expected India's spinners to play a prominent role on the same pitch on which spin had prevailed in a T20I on Thursday.

"It was completely different to what we expected," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

"There was a lot of help in the wicket and the boys bowled really well."

Kuldeep Yadav was the only spinner used, taking the last wicket at a cost of three runs in 2.3 overs.

South African captain Aiden Markram said there had been more help for the seam bowlers than he anticipated when he won the toss and decided to bat.

"Credit to the Indian bowlers," he said. "There was a bit of lateral movement and we weren't able to settle and build partnerships."

(With AFP Inputs)