South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has revealed that his celebration after dismissing India batter Suryakumar Yadav earned him and his wife online abuse. During the second T20I between India and South Africa earlier this month in Gqeberha. Shamsi did his trademark celebration -- removing a boot and holding it to his ear -- after dismissing Suryakumar, who has the captain of the team during the series. Shamsi said that some Indian fans did not like his gesture and targetted him and his wife on social media.

As he has done several times after of taking a wicket, Shamsi said his celebration has no malice towards anyone.

"People took it in a negative way; they thought it was disrespectful. I had so much abuse hurled at me. It was probably the worst it's ever been. There was also abuse hurled at my wife. I didn't appreciate that. It's uncalled for. It's fine if you want to have a dig at the players, but to involve family and say nasty things, that pushes it to another level," Shamsi told Cricbuzz.

Shamsi also urged other players to take a stand against social media trolls, instead of getting intimidated by them.

"I feel that if players don't say anything about it, then people think they have free license. More people need to speak up and say it's not OK. Yes, we're all trying our best. Yes, your team might not win or you might not agree with certain things. But you need to behave like a human being. You can't carry on like an animal," added Shamsi, who has Indian roots.

When asked about his celebration, Shamsi had earlier revealed, "I packed that celebration away, but the kids keep asking me to bring it about, so can't disappoint them. To be able to deliver under pressure against India was pleasing."

India drew the three-match T20I series against South Africa 1-1 before winning the ODI series 2-1.

Both teams are currently squaring off in a two-match Test series, with Shamsi not part of the squad for the white-ball leg.