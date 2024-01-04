India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had a ball on Thursday with the pacer registering a six-wicket haul. The right-arm pace spearhead extracted the most out of the surface at Newlands, Cape Town on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa. Bumrah's terrific show kept the fans in the stadium on the edge of their seats while those outside the venue remained glued to their television screens. While Bumrah has a massive fan following, an infact watching him wreak havoc on South African soil must be special as the little one was none other than his own son Angad.

Bumrah's wife and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture of their son Angad watching Bumrah's performance on TV. "5 for dad!" was the caption of the Instagram story.

See it here:

The couple Bumrah and Ganesan were blessed with the baby boy in September last year.

India beat South Africa by seven wickets despite a stunning century by Aiden Markram on the second day of the second Test at Newlands on Thursday and level the series.

Set to make 79 to win, India needed just 12 overs to secure the victory.

South Africa won the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

Chasing a small target on a difficult pitch, Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal went on the attack from the first ball, making 28 off 23 deliveries before being caught on the boundary off Nandre Burger.

Shubman Gill (10) and Virat Kohli (12) fell to Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen before Shreyas Iyer hit the winning boundary with his only scoring stroke.

Captain Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 16.

Markram hit 106 off 103 balls before South Africa were bowled out for 176 shortly before lunch.

Jasprit Bumrah took six for 61 -- and was denied the wicket of Markram when the batsman, on 71, edged a drive and wicketkeeper KL Rahul could not hold a catch above his head.

(With AFP Inputs)