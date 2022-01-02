It was only a few months back when Venkatesh Iyer took the IPL by storm in the UAE leg of the season while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since then, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder has gone on to make his international debut for India. Now included in India's 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in South Africa, the 27-year-old cricketer will hope to make an impression with both bat and ball. Speaking to journalist Boria Majumdar on the Revsportz YouTube channel, Iyer spoke about his approach as an all-rounder for the upcoming series.

"I take things as they come. I take it one day at a time. Of course, I have in mind how to go about things there, to have the preps in place for the bouncy tracks and my role as a bowler, as a fielder, as a batter. Everything has worked out, but I still take it one day at a time," he said.

"Right now my focus is on how to prepare for tomorrow, as in the next practice session and then the next practice session, as soon as I reach South Africa, how to practice there. That is on my mind and not just how I am going to apply myself on the pitch," he added.

"Of course the plans are set but I am not too forward-looking for that matter."

The KKR cricketer also spoke about his evolution as an all-rounder, saying his role is more than just batting and bowling.

"I think, personally, I always wanted to evolve as an all-rounder; I always wanted to evolve as a cricketer, which just doesn't mean batting and bowling but also fielding and my leadership skills on the ground. You know, just giving advice to the captain or taking those smart decisions here and there," he elaborated.

"Even if you are not the captain, you don't have the position, you can still contribute to your side by showing your leadership skills, so that is something that I really feel is really important to create an atmosphere where everyone is at parity," Iyer added.

"So I am really working on that and I'm really happy that it's happening, you know. I am completing my quota, I am batting up the order sometimes and also playing the role of a finisher, being flexible, just how I want it to be."