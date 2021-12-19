Team India are gearing up for a challenging three-match Test series in South Africa with much gusto. The Indian team was put through its paces on Saturday in what was their first practice session ahead of the opening Test against South Africa, beginning on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. New head coach Rahul Dravid was seen giving a few tips to Test captain Virat Kohli, while the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and others were seen honing their skills.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Twitter handle shared a snippet of Team India's first practice session.

India have not had the best of times in South Africa, especially in the longest format of the game. In their previous seven visits to the African country, India have endured drubbings on six occasions.

This time, however, things are a big different. India have some major successes in Australia and England, and boast a line-up capable of taking on any team in any conditions. They also go into the South Africa tour on the back of a 1-0 Test series win over current World Test Champions New Zealand.

There is, though, one setback India will have to overcome. Vice-captain and India's star performer in Test cricket this year, Rohit Sharma, was ruled out of the three Tests due to a hamstring injury even before the team left for South Africa.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul was named as Virat Kohli's deputy. India can also call upon the services of a fresh and well-rested Bumrah, who was not part of the squad for the home Tests against New Zealand.

The first Test against South Africa begins on December 26 while the second will be held at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 3. The third and final Test will start on January 11 in Newlands, Cape Town.