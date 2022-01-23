South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (2 Runs) A length, on the pads. De Kock works it behind square on the leg side for a couple. South Africa are 53/2 at the end of the first Powerplay.
9.5 overs (0 Run) A good-length ball, on off. De Kock defends it out.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Overpitched and punished! On off, Quinton de Kock drives on the up and times it to perfection. The straight drive goes past the bowler and no one is stopping that one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angled across the off stump. De Kock hops back and gets an inside edge back onto the deck. That one could have gone anywhere.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant shot for no run. Full and wide, de Kock creams the cover drive but straight to Suryakumar Yadav, who is sharp in the field.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Krishna starts off with a very full delivery, around off. De Kock jams it out to mid off.
Prasidh Krishna is brought on now. He replaces Jasprit Bumrah.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing! Just a little shimmy down the track from Aiden Markram and he drives the overpitched ball beautifully back past the bowler for a boundary.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Chahar drifts onto the pads and Markram just nudges it towards mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, this is driven on the up towards extra cover.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Markram defends it right under his eyes.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one, on the pads and this is clipped away towards deep backward square leg for a single. Quinton de Kock doesn't seem pleased with himself and feels he could have easily put that one away for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Width on offer again and this is just caressed straight to cover-point by de Kock.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bumrah hits the length hard and bowls it on off. Markram hangs back and dabs it down towards short mid on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A good-length ball, around off. Markram defends it off the back foot.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and angling in on middle. Aiden Markram flicks it away off the inner half of the bat and the ball just races away to the square leg fence. He wanted to go straighter but got a thick inside edge it ran away to the fence.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Bumrah angles a length ball, at the body from 'round the wicket. De Kock tucks it away leg side for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Bumrah tries to attack the pads but Markram manages to flick it away to fine leg for one.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Markram gets right behind the line of the ball to block.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and Rahul might have hurt himself a bit. Full again, at a gentle pace and de Kock punches it firmly towards mid off. KL Rahul completely misses the ball and it goes through his hands but he chases back and pulls it inside. Two taken. Rahul too seems fine.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and there is a bit of width on offer. Quinton de Kock though can't get it through cover-point.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around middle and leg. De Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
Aiden Markram is the next batter.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Well, well! Temba Bavuma didn't look one bit concerned about that one but he is a goner. Fuller in length, around off and this is just pushed towards mid off for a quick single. Bavuma is quick to get out of the blocks but doesn't quite run in a straight line after crossing the bowler and instead angles away to his left. KL Rahul attacks the ball well and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. The third umpire has a look and just that split second of changing direction has cost Bavuma dearly as he is just short of the crease.
Is that a run out? Virat Kohli at extra cover looks very confident. Yup, looks like Temba Bavuma is just short! A big wicket for India.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This is angled in from outside off but shapes away nicely after pitching. Bavuma makes an easy leave.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, driven nicely but straight to mid on.
5.6 overs (2 Runs) Early call for two and they get it with ease. On a length, around the pads and this is flicked past square leg for a couple.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is a low full toss, on off. Quinton de Kock misses out on that one as he drives it without much timing back towards the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, angled across on middle. De Kock punches it gently towards mid on.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed towards mid off.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Short and wide, angling away. Bavuma cuts it through backward point. The ball goes on the bounce towards third man and they get a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled in on off. Bavuma stands tall and taps it towards cover.
