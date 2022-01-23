South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Jasprit Bumrah really seems confident and KL Rahul has taken the review for a caught behind decision. The ball seems close to the bat and the glove. UltraEdge shows that there's a flat line as the ball goes past the bat. The LBW will now be checked as well. Ball Tracker shows that the ball is going well over leg stump. NOT OUT.
44.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Length ball, around off. This comes back in sharply. Miller is cut in half and the ball goes to the right of Pant. He dives and gathers it. There is a big appeal from Jasprit Bumrah but the umpire is unmoved.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Dwaine Pretorius ramps it to third man. It goes in the air but lands short of the fielder. Single taken.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out by Dwaine Pretorius.
44.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. A single down to third man for Miller.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, slower and on the body. Pulled to fine leg for one.
Jasprit Bumrah (7-0-37-1) replaces Yuzvendra Chahal.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Dwaine Pretorius runs it to third man for one.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Pushed to short cover.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant timing! A wide yorker by Prasidh Krishna and Dwaine Pretorius digs it out brilliantly. It beats the man at point. Deepak Chahar gets around from third man but cannot get there. 250 up!
43.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short, on middle. It goes way over the batter's head and is called a wide.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dwaine Pretorius misses the drive.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Flicked to deep square leg for one.
Prasidh Krishna (6-0-33-0) comes back into the attack.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, lands outside off and comes back in. Dwaine Pretorius gets forward to block but gets hit on the pads. There is a big appeal for LBW but turned down. Rahul decides not to review it too. Maybe, there was some bat on it. Yup, UltraEdge confirms that there was an inside edge there.
42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius gets one away now! Flatter, on middle. He heaves it to the mid-wicket fence.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter, around off. Miller works it to short third man. Dwaine Pretorius wants the single and sets off. They get one in the end.
42.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the arc and out of the park! Miller gets low to this ball outside off and then slog-sweeps it way over the mid-wicket fence.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Blocked out.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Dwaine Pretorius goes back and works it to deep cover for one.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! Tossed up, on middle. Miller blocks it off the front foot. Just 5 from the over.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Miller works it to short cover.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter, around off. Pushed to point.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
41.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed away! Iyer drops it short and wide outside off. Miller rocks back and cuts it to the cover fence.
41.1 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed to long on.
Shreyas Iyer (2-0-16-0) is back on.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Swept to fine leg for one. Just a single from that over!
40.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off. Dwaine Pretorius looks to push it away but gets the inside edge to mid-wicket.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Worked to cover.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Googly! Tossed up, lands outside off and turns in. Dwaine Pretorius misses his drive.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Worked to mid on.
Dwaine Pretorius is in at number 8.
40.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! India get another one and Andile Phehlukwayo has to walk back! Flatter, on the body. Miller turns it towards mid-wicket. Andile Phehlukwayo is a bit hesitant at first but goes for the single. Shreyas Iyer though is not late in getting to the ball. He pounces on it and throws it to Rishabh Pant, who whips the bails off. Andile Phehlukwayo puts in a dive and the TV umpire is called but he feels that he is out. Yup, the replay confirms that despite the dive, Andile Phehlukwayo is well short.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, South Africa are 258/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.