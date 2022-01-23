South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
37.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on off. Miller rocks back and eases it through cover-point for one. It is important for the hosts that Miller takes the game as deep as possible.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Andile Phehlukwayo pushes it through covers for a run.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Flatter, around off and just turns away ever so slightly, zipping past the outside edge.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On off, stroked through cover for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, angled into middle and leg. Miller manages to keep it out off the back foot.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Drifted into middle. Miller blocks it out.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle. Miller flicks it towards mid-wicket for one.
Andile Phehlukwayo makes his way out to the middle.
36.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a catch! South Africa lose both their set batters and India have a real opportunity now to get things tightened up. Tossed up, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen takes on the slog sweep and hits it square, towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes flat and there's not much timing on it. Shreyas Iyer races in from the fence and dives down to his right to take a peach of a catch. Yuzvendra Chahal does get the wicket and he is elated.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off and driven towards cover.
36.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Geez, that was so, so close! Yuzvendra Chahal bowls a gem of a leg spinner this time. He tosses it outside off, looking to take it away from Miller but the ball dips and turns back a long way. David Miller looks to defend off the front foot but gets pinged on the pads. The visitors seem convinced and it is reviewed. No bat was involved and Ball Tracker shows that the ball was just about clipping the top of leg stump. Miller survives on umpire's call and they get a leg bye.
Review time! Height was a matter of discussion but Virat Kohli thinks that it doesn't too high. No bat on that but wickets hitting has umpire's call after getting hit in line.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, full again and on off. Miller flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Van der Dussen heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal (5-0-28-0) is back on.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it firmly along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away to fine leg for one. Miller is up and running.
David Miller is the new batter. The stage is set for him to flex his muscles.
35.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah is brought back into the attack and he does strike right away! This could make a huge difference in the final total. Banged in short by Bumrah, around middle. It is there to hit and Quinton de Kock hangs back and looks to smoke it over the mid-wicket fence. It is a tired pull shot from him and he doesn't get enough on it. The ball goes flat and straight down the throat of Shikhar Dhawan on the mid-wicket fence, who makes no mistake. Brilliant innings from de Kock and he gets a pat on the back from Bumrah as well.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Blocked out.
35.2 overs (2 Runs) Length again, angled across the off stump. Quinton de Kock makes a bit of room and caresses it through the cover region for a couple.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have been painful! On a good length but slower in pace and around leg. De Kock looks to work it away leg side but misses and gets hit in the box.
