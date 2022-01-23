South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pushed to cover. 15 came from that over!
34.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, slower too, on off. Rassie van der Dussen taps it out well.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Short, on the body. Pulled to deep square leg for just a single.
34.3 overs (2 Runs) Just two! Full and on the pads. Flicked past deep mid-wicket for a couple by Quinton de Kock.
34.3 overs (1 Run) Free Hit continues! Too short and way outside off. Wide called as Quinton de Kock leaves it.
34.3 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Short and on the body. De Kock swivels and pulls it hard to the square leg fence. To make things worse for India, next ball will be a Free Hit as Deepak Chahar has overstepped!
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pre-meditated and well executed! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. De Kock shuffles across and then slaps it down to the fine leg fence. 200 up for South Africa.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. De Kock leaves it. Wide called.
34.1 overs (1 Run) 50 for Rassie van der Dussen! He has been in sensational form in the series against India! He would look to get a big one too given that there is plenty of time left. Shoter, on the body. Pulled to deep square leg for one.
Deepak Chahar (7-0-38-0) is back into the attack.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle and leg. De Kock goes for the switch it but misses. It hits the pads and drops near him after looping up.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter, around off. Punched to cover.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Rassie van der Dussen brings out the reverse sweep to deep cover for one.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
33.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Loopy ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to reverse sweep. It comes off the gloves but Pant drops it again! Another drop for him today.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter, on the body. Pulled to deep square leg for one. 1000 runs for Quinton de Kock against India in ODIs now at an average of almost 67!
32.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed past cover. 12 from the over.
32.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, wide outside off. Quinton de Kock looks to carve it over covers but gets it off the outer half. It goes over cover but is cut off by the man at sweeper cover. Two taken.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off. Punched to deep cover for one.
32.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is out of here! Rassie van der Dussen makes up his mind and dances down the track. He converts it in a full toss and heaves it over the long on fence. All the way.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Quinton de Kock slaps it wide of long off. Rassie van der Dussen wants the second but de Kock is not interested.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on the pads. Rassie van der Dussen sweeps it past square leg for one.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. De Kock gets the inside edge on the pads.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around off. Quinton de Kock is beaten as he looks to block.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Blocked out.
31.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Loopy ball, on off. De Kock lifts it over mid off for a boundary.
31.3 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Free runs for South Africa! Tossed up down the leg side. De Kock misses the sweep and the ball runs to the fine leg fence.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Flatter, just outside off. De Kock looks to block it but it goes past the outside edge.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Pushed to covers.
Jayant Yadav (6-0-37-0) is back on.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter, on off. Blocked out.
30.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed past cover.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
30.3 overs (2 Runs) THERE IT IS! Quinton de Kock gets to his ton! His 6th ODI ton against India and he loves playing against them! Fuller, around off. Pushed past the diving cover fielder for a couple and Quinton de Kock soaks in the applause.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Blocked out.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Worked to mid on for one.
