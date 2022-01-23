South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) The wait just goes on for Quinton de Kock. A touch quicker, around leg and turning in. De Kock fails to get it away on the leg side and gets hit on the pads.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Short again, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it away with the spin and gets it through cover. They get a single and that brings up the 100-run partnership between these two.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length, around off and this is punched off the back foot on the off side.
29.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Nicely bowled by Chahal. A lot more air on it and this is bowled on leg stump. The ball spins in and goes off the pads towards fine leg. They get a leg bye. A bunch of people in the crowd stand up to applaud de Kock but are left disappointed when the umpire gives it as leg byes.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, on off. Van der Dussen flicks it towards square leg for a run.
29.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very full, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen clears the front leg and heaves it all along the ground and into the cow corner fence. Top shot!
28.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot and the wait continues for de Kock. Fullish ball, on off and de Kock mistimes the drive towards mid off. He remains on 99.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, outside off and this is tapped straight towards cover-point.
28.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off and angling across. De Kock just tries to run it down to third man but gets beaten.
28.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Muscled! Back of a length, wide of off. Quinton de Kock stands tall and pulls it right back over the bowler's head for a biggie. He moves to 99 now.
28.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Full and wide, van der Dussen slaps it towards sweeper cover for a single. Krishna has overstepped and a no ball is called. Free Hit time!
28.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen taps it towards cover.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. De Kock pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, outside off and turning away. Left alone.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, around leg. De Kock works it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a run.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just inside! Very slow through the air this time and it is tossed up, on off. Quinton de Kock has all the time in the world to get low and slog it to the backward square leg fence. He knowingly hit it behind square and this shows he knows exactly where the fielders are. He moves into the 90s now.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On middle and turning in. This is nudged away on the leg side.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Quinton de Kock! Tossed up, around off and de Kock reverse-sweeps it firmly between backward point and short third man for a boundary. He will likely look to get a move on now.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On off and turning away. Rassie van der Dussen waits for it and plays it through cover-point for a run.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. De Kock dabs it down on the off side and looks for the quick single but is sent back by his partner.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angled across off. De Kock hops and taps it towards backward point.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Width on offer this time and van der Dussen carves it behind point for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around off and good natural bounce on offer for Krishna here. Rassie van der Dussen hangs deep and keeps it out on the off side.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length, over middle. De Kock stands tall and works it through square leg for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) A short ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen goes fetching and pulls it firmly towards deep mid-wicket for one.
Change in bowling as Prasidh Krishna (4-0-21-0) comes back. He replaces Jayant Yadav.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and shorter in length, on off. De Kock hangs back and taps it back onto the deck.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On off, de Kock can't get it past the bowler.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Drifted into middle and turning away. Rassie van der Dussen watchfully plays it down to long off for yet another single.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Quinton de Kock goes for the slog sweep but ends up dragging it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around leg. De Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Slowed up, on middle. De Kock blocks it out.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.1 overs, South Africa are 171/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.