South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off and de Kock eases it down to long off for a single.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Yadav pulls back the length and bowls it on off. Rassie van der Dussen hangs back and turns it through mid-wicket for a run.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads and this is flicked through square leg for one more.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it towards mid off and picks up a quick single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) A flighted delivery, around off and this is pushed towards cover.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, around off. Quinton de Kock cuts it off the back foot through point for one.
23.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Here comes the googly and Rassie van der Dussen has picked it well. Looped up, on middle and van der Dussen wrists it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Ripper! Beautifully drifted into off and then the ball just lands and turns away sharply. Rassie van der Dussen is drawn forward and plays the wrong line as the ball zips past the outside edge.
23.4 overs (0 Run) On middle. This is kept out on the leg side.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bolwed! This one is slower through the air and bowled outside off. Rassie van der Dussen is drawn forward but does well to edge it down with soft hands as the ball goes past the first slip.
23.2 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter and slower, on middle. The ball turns in and de Kock works it with the turn towards mid-wicket for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off and turning in. De Kock strides out to defend.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, on middle and leg. De Kock drills it down towards long on for a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) On off. Blocked out.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Sliding in from around off. Rassie van der Dussen lunges forward to block but the ball goes off the inside edge through square leg for one.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Onto it in a flash! Just a tad bit short, around off. Rassie van der Dussen rocks back and cuts it powerfully into the cover-point fence.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Angled in on the pads, de Kock pushes it through mid on for one.
22.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Quinton de Kock makes room on the leg side and strokes it through extra cover for a couple.
21.6 overs (1 Run) A little bit quicker and flatter, on middle. Quinton de Kock bunts it out on the off side for a quick single. The fifty partnership comes up between these two.
21.5 overs (1 Run) This is drifted in at the pads. Rassie van der Dussen gets his front leg out of the way and works it towards deep square leg for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, around middle. De Kock just knocks it back past the bowler for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) A loopy ball on leg. De Kock pushes it towards mid on.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around leg and dropping on the batter. De Kock nudges it out on the leg side.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Chahal gives it air and tosses it up on middle. De Kock caresses it through extra cover for a couple.
Yuzvendra Chahal is brought into the attack now.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, around off and this is punched towards the cover region.
20.5 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads. De Kock works it on the leg side for one.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He's toying with the field now! This is pushed through fuller, on middle. Quinton de Kock gets in position early and reverse-sweeps it behind point for a boundary.
20.3 overs (0 Run) A touch shorter, around off. De Kock taps it back onto the deck.
20.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A lovely stroke! Tossed up, around middle. Quinton de Kock dances down the track and lifts it right back over the bowler's head for a clean maximum.
20.1 overs (1 Run) A huge chance missed! Flighted, on a length and outside off. Rassie just strokes it towards cover and sets off for the single. Suryakumar Yadav with a howler of a throw towards the keeper and de Kock is able to make it through. De Kock doesn't seem one bit happy with his partner though. A better throw and he could have been run out.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, South Africa are 140/3. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.