South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Length, on the pads. Worked to mid-wicket.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Almost chopped on! Length ball, outside off. De Kock goes for the drive but gets the inside edge past the stumps. It goes towards fine leg but the fielder cuts it off. Two taken.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! That should release some of the pressure. That brings up the 100 for South Africa. Short and outside off. De Kock stays inside the line of the ball simply helps it to third man. One bounce and over the ropes.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen gets the inside edge past square leg for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) A short one, on the body. Rassie van der Dussen ducks under it and it is called a wide.
19.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. De Kock runs it down to third man for one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Blocked out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Close again! Jayant Yadav bowls it flatter, on off and gets some sharp turn on it. Rassie van der Dussen is beaten as he looks to block and gets hit on the pads. The appeal is turned down again. Might be turning a bit too much there.
18.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed past cover.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Blocked out.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Review not taken! Height would have been an issue there! Tossed up, on middle. De Kock looks to slog sweep it away but misses. He is hit on the pads and there is a big appeal. The umpire turns it down and India decide not to review it. Yup. Ball Tracker shows it would have gone over the stumps. But Jayant Yadav is creating a few issues for the batters here.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Blocked out.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. De Kock looks to work it away but gets the leading edge to covers.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Quinton de Kock! He has looked in superb touch and the others need to bat around him now. De Kock would want to convert this to a big ton. Shorter, outside off. Cut away to deep cover for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A nice bumper, on the body. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it towards fine leg for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full, around off. Pushed past point for a single. Actually, there was a loud 'NO' by Rassie van der Dussen at first. But once it went past point, there was always a run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! A nice bumper by Bumrah, outside off. De Kock looks to ramp it to third man but misses.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Full this time, on off. De Kock pushes it to cover.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Blocked out by Quinton de Kock.
Jasprit Bumrah (4-0-21-0) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. De Kock works it past square leg for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, around off. De Kock pushes it back to the bowler.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full, on off. Blocked out,
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Misfield again! Quinton de Kock comes down the track so Yadav tosses it up and drags his length back a bit. De Kock looks to flick it away but gets the leading edge towards point. Krishna there fumbles and they get two.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Pushed past covers for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Dropped! That was a tough one though! Tossed up, wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen goes for the drive but gets a thick outside edge. Pant doesn't catch it as the ball hits his fingertips and drops down. That carried very fast to him but should have been taken at this level.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out with ease.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A sharp bumper, right on the body. De Kock goes for the pull but misses it. Really well bowled.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This time Rassie van der Dussen cuts it well after hopping up. It goes to third man for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on! Shorter and outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin hops up to cut it but gets the bottom edge. It goes just past the stumps and back to the keeper.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, outside off. Nicely punched through covers for another couple.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is glorious! A bit too full and outside off by Prasidh Krishna. Rassie van der Dussen lunges forward and punches it past mid off for a boundary.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.3 overs, South Africa are 110/3. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.