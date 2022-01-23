South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Darted shorter, around off. Rassie van der Dussen lets the ball turn back in and pushes it to deep cover for one.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Pushed through covers for a single by de Kock.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. De Kock looks to block but gets the inside edge on the pads.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on off. Blocked out from the crease.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Full and outside off. Rassie van der Dussen doesn't get under it and heaves it to long on for one,
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely tossed up, on off. De Kock pushes it past cover for one. Oh, well that is a no ball as Jayant Yadav has overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on off. Worked past square leg for one.
Spin for the first time today as Jayant Yadav comes on to bowl.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out. Just 1 from that over. The Indians are bowling really well now.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Rassie van der Dussen goes for the cut gets the outside edge to third man for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot as Rassie van der Dussen blocks out this length ball.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Rassie van der Dussen hops up and blocks it.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper, on middle and leg. Left alone.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Pushed to cover.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pulls it to deep square leg for one. He is off the mark.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Blocked out by Rassie van der Dussen.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Left alone.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length, on middle and leg. Worked past square leg for one.
DRINKS! South Africa lose their third wicket and the umpires call for a Drinks break. The visitors have been on top here and Deepak Chahar, who does well in Powerplay 1, has done so yet again. Giving him a long spell has worked and the hosts are in a spot of bother. Their middle order hasn't quite been tested yet in this series and today might be the chance for the likes of Miller to step up. Rassie van der Dussen is the new man in.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the man! The plan works for India! Chahar bowls a short one, on the body. Markram goes for the pull and doesn't middle it well. He hits it straight towards deep mid-wicket. The substitute fielder, Ruturaj Gaikwad, takes a few steps towards the ball and gathers it!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tap and run. Length ball, on off. De Kock plays it with soft hands to the off side and they steal a quick single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! Short of a length, around off. Markram goes for the punch but gets the inside edge. It runs to the fine leg fence though.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A bit too full, on off. Pushed to mid on for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Really well bowled. Length ball, lands on middle and angles away. De Kock looks to block it from the crease but it zips past the outside edge.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off. De Kock looks to work it away but gets the leading edge. It drops well short of point though.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Chopped past the diving point fielder for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Lands safe! A bumper, nicely directed at the body. De Kock goes for the pull but gets the top edge. The ball drops near the vacant mid-wicket region and they get one.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off and shaping away a bit. Markram works it towards cover.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar tries to bowl full and attack the pads but spills it down the leg side. Wide called.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around the hips. De Kock tucks it away through square leg for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted slower bumper from Chahar. This one goes well over the head of de Kock yet again. Wided.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed towards the cover region.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Geez, that's a good shot! By no means a half volley and Quinton de Kock just punches it back past the bowler and beats mid off for another boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away to mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too high! Chahar goes for a steep bumper but the ball loops over the head of de Kock. Wided.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, this is slashed through covers for a single.
Powerplay 2 has begun now. 4 fielders can stay outside the ring till the 40th over now.
