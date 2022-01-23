South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Newlands, Cape Town. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.2 over (0 Run) No run.
0.1 over (0 Run) Nice and full, outside off. A bit of away shape on that and de Kock drives it. The man at mid off though dives to his left and stops it.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Chahar starts off with a gentle loosener, way outside off. Left alone and a wide is signaled. South Africa are up and running with that.
Done with the national anthems and it's time to play! South African openers, Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock take guard as the Indian players spread out on the field. The players from South Africa are seen taking the knee to show their support for the BLM movement. Deepak Chahar has the new ball in hand and is raring to go...
We are minutes away from play! The two teams are in the middle and are ready for their respective National Anthems. It's going to be the national anthem of India first, followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
PITCH REPORT - Dale Steyn says that there are a few sticky patches just like KL Rahul mentioned and with two new balls, the Indian pacers will look to get early breakthroughs. He adds that it is very hot in Cape Town today and it will get easy for the batters if they are able to fend off the new ball.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, says that Dwaine Pretorius is in for Tabraiz Shamsi. Adds that it is very important that they don't drop their intensity and keep pushing their standard higher and higher. Says that the change in venue is a different challenge as batting in the first few overs might be difficult. Confesses that he doesn't really know what a winning total might look like here but anything over 300 should be good.
KL Rahul, the Indian skipper, says they will have a bowl first because the wicket feels a bit sticky and they will try and get a few early wickets. He adds that they value each result and work hard as a team to win every match and the boys do work really hard which makes things easy as a captain. He also mentions that they will look to make use of the ball early on and win it with the bat later on. Adds that there are a few things that they need to fix and a few things to get better at as individuals. Informs that there are four changes to the team today.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (In for Venkatesh Iyer), Jayant Yadav (In for Ravichandran Ashwin), Deepak Chahar (In for Shardul Thakur), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna (In for Bhuvneshwar Kumar).
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius (In for Tabraiz Shamsi), Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi.
Toss - Both the skippers are out in the middle and Temba Bavuma flips the coin. It lands in favour of India and they will BOWL first!
Well, not a lot of people expected the hosts to be so dominant against a side of India's stature, in spite of how depleted the visitors might be, but boy, the Proteas have been brilliant. They have managed to keep the Indian batters at bay in both the games and with the bat, they have just been excellent. The top order might have failed in the first match but both, Malan and de Kock were just sensational in the second match. And just like the first match, their middle order played sensibly and saw their team through in what was a comfortable win. There might be changes in both camps today but the hosts will sure look to get another win under their belt to inflict a clean sweep. But expect India to play without pressure and that might help them quite a bit. So, will South Africa be able to make it 3-0? Or will India end the tour with a consolation win? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
The second ODI panned out pretty much the same way as the first ODI and the visitors were found wanting yet again. India have not been able to control the match on the whole and they need more passages of positive play. The batting has been patchy and even though, a couple of players have managed to play well, the lack of big partnerships up the order has hurt them. Thakur has certainly been a positive down the order and Pant has shown his worth as well. The bowling though has been an even bigger letdown and they haven't been able to control the middle overs at all. They need a big performance with the ball today if they are to win this match.
Hello and a warm welcome to the third and final ODI of the three-match series between South Africa and India at the Newlands in Cape Town. The hosts have already wrapped up the series and will be looking for a clean sweep here. India, on the other hand, will be looking to end a disappointing series with a win. This might be a dead rubber but when you are playing for your country, there is always plenty at stake.
... Match Day ...
