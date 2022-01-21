South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
End of Powerplay 1! That means now 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle until the end of 40th over.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and full, outside off. Janneman Malan again for the reverse sweep but misses.
9.5 overs (1 Run) This is driven to long off for a run.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quinton de Kock continues to be aggressive! Slower through the air, outside off. Quinton de Kock uses his feet and lifts it overs covers. He loves this region and bags a boundary. Moves to 45.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg, pushed to long on for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Pushed back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Quinton de Kock cuts it to point. Venkatesh Iyer dives to his right and makes an important stop. Just a single.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Short of a length, outside off. Janneman Malan dabs it uppishly to deep point for a brace.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! The timing was good from Malan. On the pads, Janneman Malan gets on his toes and turns it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Janneman Malan nudges it to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Janneman Malan plays it towards covers.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on leg. Janneman Malan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Quinton de Kock helps it on it's way to fine leg for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket. A good over for South Africa now. 11 runs off it.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot by Janneman Malan! A fuller delivery on middle. Janneman Malan gets on his knee and reverse-sweeps it through the backward point region. Good thinking this from the opener. Fifty-run stand comes up and South Africa are off to an ideal start.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up around leg. Quinton de Kock takes it on full and works it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! And now he hits a maximum. Adds salt on the injury, does Quinton de Kock. Tossed up, on middle. Quinton de Kock gets down on one knee and slog-sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie.
7.2 overs (0 Run) MISSED STUMPING! Tossed up nicely, outside off, spinning away. Quinton de Kock comes down the track and heaves but completely misses the ball. Rishabh Pant fails to collect it and Quinton de Kock gets a lifeline.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Quinton de Kock defends it towards covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Janneman Malan mistimes his shot and defends it to the off side. He wanted to pull but pulled out at the end. A couple of good overs for India. Just 3 from this over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Janneman Malan punches it towards covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Janneman Malan closes the face of the bat early as he looks to work it on the leg side. Gets a leading edge towards covers.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Janneman Malan pushes it through covers and runs two. Good running!
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Janneman Malan stands up on his toes and meets the ball with a dead bat.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock tucks it to square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Ravichandran Ashwin! A maiden over! Tossed up, on middle. Janneman Malan prods and knocks it back to the bowler.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Make that five now! Outside off, this it tapped to point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Tossed up, on off. Janneman Malan blocks it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to mid off.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Janneman Malan guides it to point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Janneman Malan defends it out.
