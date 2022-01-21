South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! On a good length, outside off. KL Rahul steers it behind point. Aiden Markram dives to his left and stops a certain boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, worked to deep square leg for a single. Good start from Aiden Markram. 4 runs from the over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on off. Tapped to cover for a quick single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Shikhar Dhawan prods and blocks it out very watchfully.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, KL Rahul works it to long on for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Turned to mid-wicket.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy, full and on off. Shikhar Dhawan pushes it to long off for a single.
Aiden Markram is into the attack now. He replaces Sisanda Magala.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan guides it to sweeper cover for just a run. Lungi Ngidi is keeping things tight from one end but Sisanda Magala is leaking runs from the other. Just 3 runs from this over.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Slower one again, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan pats it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Slower one from Lungi Ngidi, on middle, at 113 kph. Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards covers with soft hands. He sets off for a single but is sent back by his skipper.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Shikhar Dhawan defends it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off, from 'round the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards covers.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul steers it to deep point for a single.
5.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Shocker from Sisanda Magala. Second time he has done that. A wayward delivery, going way down the leg side. Quinton de Kock dives to his left but in vain as the ball races away to fine leg. Maybe it slipped out of Magala's hands.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Change of pace from Sisanda Magala, bowls a slower one, on middle, at 116 kph. Shikhar Dhawan clips it to square leg for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on off. KL Rahul drives it towards extra cover for a single. Temba Bavuma scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but KL Rahul was inside the crease.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, dabbed to backward point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. KL Rahul taps it towards covers. That was solidly defended off the front foot.
