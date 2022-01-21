South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
South Africa clinch the ODI series in a rather comfortable fashion with still a game to go. The dressing room erupts and full credit to this South African unit for their brilliant performance. They have chased down this total with ease and have carried the momentum they gained in the Test series into this ODI series. India will be disappointed with their effort with the ball especially after a decent performance with the bat earlier in the day. Indian spinners have been outbowled by the South African spinners in both games and as a result, India have been beaten comprehensively in this ODI series. So the post-Kohli era in ODIs has started on a poor note for India.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Aiden Markram hits the winning runs! Shreyas Iyer bowls it short, on off. Aiden Markram works it to mid off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end and Aiden Markram makes it back with a dive. The fielder didn't hit the stumps though and with that, SOUTH AFRICA WIN THE SERIES AND WIN THE MATCH BY 7 WICKETS!
Interestingly, KL Rahul hands the ball to Shreyas Iyer. Just 1 run is needed and KL Rahul asks Shreyas Iyer to bowl.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen presses forward and blocks it out.
47.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on off. Aiden Markram punches it to extra cover. He sets off for a quick single. There is a shy at the bowler's end from the fielder but he misses.
47.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen steers it to deep cover for a single.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length, on middle. Pulled to deep mid-wicket. Rassie van der Dussen calls for two and gets it comfortably.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Pushed to long on for a single again.
47.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for a single.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Aiden Markram again for the pull but misses. Just 7 needed now.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Drilled down to mid on for a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Aiden Markram is early on his pull. He misses and gets hit on the body and the ball rolls to the off side for a leg bye.
46.3 overs (0 Run) A full toss, outside off. Aiden Markram goes hard at it but mistimes it back to the bowler.
46.2 overs (3 Runs) Good-length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen drives this on the up through covers for three runs.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling in on leg. Rassie van der Dussen plays it with soft hands and blocks it out.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Aiden Markram digs it out. Just 12 needed now!
45.5 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on off. Aiden Markram drives this with ease to long off for a brace.
45.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg. Rassie van der Dussen steps out and tucks it to deep square leg for one.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Aiden Markram chips his drive to long off for a single.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! Rassie van der Dussen is down on the floor. Length ball, on middle. Aiden Markram drives it uppishly and it hits Rassie van der Dussen right in the box. He seems fine now though.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on middle, nipping in. Aiden Markram looks to pull but misses. Rishabh Pant does well to dive to his left to stop the ball.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 48.1 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 288, are 288/3. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.