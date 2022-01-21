South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
So a formidable total on the board for India and it will not be easy for South Africa to chase this down. Will we see the team batting first winning the game again or will South Africa chase this down? Stay tuned as the chase will begin shortly.
South African bowlers failed to get the early breakthrough courtesy of a dropped catch very early in the innings off the bowling of Nigidi against Rahul. It was the introduction of the spin that did the trick for South Africa as India lost a couple of wickets in quick time. After a brilliant partnership in the middle overs, it was Magala who provided the crucial breakthrough. The wickets started falling after that as Shamsi troubled the batters with his superb spin bowling. Credit to Bavuma for keeping Shamsi at the back end and it turned out to be a masterstroke in the end. Apart from sloppy fielding and catching, this has been a decent effort from South Africa.
The Indian innings promised quite a lot when the partnerships were going on at the start and in the middle overs but was halted as India lost important wickets in middle overs. Rahul and Dhawan gave India a good start but the introduction of spin saw India losing Dhawan and Kohli in quick succession. Pant came out with positive intent as always and made sure that Rahul is given good company. The pair notched up a century partnership with both getting to their respective fifties but just when things were looking rosy, India lost the plot with both set batters departing in quick succession. Still, Shardul Thakur and Ashwin managed to take India to a par score here and it is upto their bowlers now to defend this total.
The momentum has shifted from one team to another throughout the course of this innings and in the end, India have got to a good total here courtesy to Shardul Thakur's knock of 40 and credit to Ravichandran Ashwin for supporting him well. Hadn't it been Thakur's knock, India would have not breached the 260 mark as well. The pitch is on the slower side and strokeplay is difficult here. Both teams will feel that they are in with a chance and it will be interesting to see how South Africa approaches this chase.
49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yes, they can! Nice shot and nice timing on that one! It was a length ball, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin gets inside the line of the ball and smacks it over covers for a boundary. India end things on high as they finish with 287/6.
49.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower yorker, on middle. Ravichandran Ashwin goes deep and tucks it to deep square leg for a brace. Can India finish with a boundary?
49.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Shardul Thakur goes back and bunts it down to long off for a single.
49.3 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss, on middle. Shardul Thakur whips it to deep mid-wicket for another brace. India surely would want him to go big at the last three deliveries.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin steers it to backward point for a single.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Caught but it was a free hit so won't matter. Outside off, Shardul Thakur gets inside the line and paddles it to short fine leg. The fielder takes the catch and the batters take a single.
49.1 overs (3 Runs) Yorker, on middle. Shardul Thakur digs it to sweeper cover for a brace. Good running between the wickets. Sisanda Magala has overstepped and a no ball is signalled. Free hit coming up...
Sisanda Magala will bowl the last over.
48.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and on off, Ravichandran Ashwin comes down the track and powers it to deep cover for a brace.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! India wouldn't want dots at this stage. Excellent bowling this from Ngidi. Length ball, was a slower one outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin swings but misses. He looks at the umpire as he thinks it was a wide but the umpire thinks elsewise.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss again! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin swings at it but only connects it with thin air around him.
48.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin throws the kitchen sink at it but fails to connect.
48.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Ravichandran Ashwin whips it past square leg for a couple of runs.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, way too outside off. Shardul Thakur gets inside the line and works it towards point. The fielder misfields and allows a single.
Lungi Ngidi (7.0-0-30-0) is back into the attack.
47.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, blocked out.
47.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shardul Thakur goes for the reverse sweep but the ball goes off the inside half to cover-point for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Ashwin drags it to long on for a run.
47.3 overs (2 Runs) A tough chance but put down! Top effort from David Miller in the deep. Loopy ball, on off. Ravichandran Ashwin advances down the track and heaves it to long off. David Miller covers a lot of ground. He runs to his right and dives but couldn't held onto that one as he hits on the ground and the ball pops out of his hands. Two runs are taken.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Short and on leg, Ravichandran Ashwin goes for the pull but the ball stays a little low. It goes through his legs and Quinton de Kock collects it.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Ravichandran Ashwin again goes for the slog sweep but misses out on it this time. He gets hit on the pads and Tabraiz Shamsi appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. Clearly going down leg.
47.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays this one down the leg side, Ravichandran Ashwin looks to flick but misses. Wided.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Too full and outside off, just inside the tramline. Shardul Thakur looks to steer it down to third man but misses.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, driven towards deep cover for a run.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well played! It's Ravichandran Ashwin this time! Tossed up, on middle. Ravichandran Ashwin gets low and sweeps it over deep square leg for a biggie.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shardul Thakur sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for one.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, outside off. Shardul Thakur cuts it to deep point. He pushes hard for the second run and gets it comfortably.
46.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Ravichandran Ashwin uses his feet to flick it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul Thakur continues his attacking punch. 250 comes up for India! This was short and on middle, Shardul Thakur makes room and smashes it over covers for a boundary.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Drifting on the pads, Ravichandran Ashwin turns it to square leg for a single.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shardul Thakur slashes it to deep cover for just a single.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on middle. Ashwin goes deep in his crease and nudges it to backward square leg for a single.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter length around leg. Ashwin pulls it to short fine leg.
45.1 overs (0 Run) A slightly shorter length delivery and turning into the batter. Ashwin pushes this off the back foot to covers.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 287/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.