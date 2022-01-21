South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, poked to point.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, Rassie van der Dussen defends it to point.
44.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short of a length, going down the leg side. Wided.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
44.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. Aiden Markram drives it to mid off for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one again and Aiden Markram gets beaten by it again. Length ball, outside off. Aiden Markram makes some room and has a swing at it but misses.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer, outside off. Aiden Markram goes for the pull but there was no pace on the ball. Ends up playing it to backward point.
Jasprit Bumrah (8.0-0-31-1) is back into the attack.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Aiden Markram punches it to long off for one.
43.5 overs (0 Run) On off, punched towards covers.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length, on leg. Aiden Markram pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Bhuvneshwar Kumar coninues to be expensive.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! So pleasing to the eyes! Fuller in length, on middle. Aiden Markram extends the elbows and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary. Pure elegance!
43.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen steers it to point. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end and scores a direct hit. Aiden Markram was well in though. The ball ricochets off the stumps and rolls to long on. The batters collect a single. No reaction from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Just walks back to his bowling mark.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) On a good length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it through covers for another brace.
42.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Aiden Markram rocks back and carves it past point for a couple of runs. Good running between the wickets. 30 needed from 42 balls.
42.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Aiden Markram rocks back and works it to long off for one.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Aiden Markram advances again and keeps it out.
42.2 overs (0 Run) On leg, Aiden Markram uses his feet and punches it to mid-wicket.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it to deep cover for a single. 5 runs from the over but that is still more than the required rate. 35 needed now from 48 balls.
41.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on leg. Rassie van der Dussen punches it to mid on.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Aiden Markram guides it to deep cover for another single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, on off. Punched straight to cover.
41.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Steered to deep cover for just one.
41.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to sweeper cover for a brace. 250 up for South Africa!
40.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, turned to deep square leg for a single. 40 needed from 54 balls.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Aiden Markram drives it to long on for a run.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Aiden Markram steps out and pushes it back to the bowler.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Another quick ball, on off. Aiden Markram clips it to mid-wicket.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Rassie van der Dussen bunts this loopy ball to long on for a single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Close! Ravichandran Ashwin cannot believe that didn't hit the stumps. Was a quicker ball, around off. Rassie van der Dussen looks to cut but misses. It was whiskers away from hitting the off stump.
