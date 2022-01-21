South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
43.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! st Quinton de Kock b Andile Phehlukwayo.
Is that a run-out?
43.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Shardul Thakur nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
43.4 overs (0 Run) This is knocked back to the bowler.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was hit hard! On a length, right in the slot, on middle. Shardul Thakur smacks it right back past the bowler for a boundary.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Shardul Thakur smashes it hard towards mid off. The fielder carries the ball on a bounce.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Venkatesh Iyer stabs the ball to point for a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Venkatesh Iyer drives it down the ground for another single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Punched through covers off the back foot for a run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on middle. Venkatesh Iyer gently pushes it towards covers for one.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on middle. Shardul Thakur lifts it to long on for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Venkatesh Iyer eases it down to long on for one.
42.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Shardul Thakur clears his front leg and squeezes it out to mid-wicket.
41.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fanstastic hit! Much needed for India! An off-cutter, outside off. Shardul Thakur picks it early and deposits it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Shardul Thakur slaps the ball but straight to extra cover. The fielder there does well to dive to his left and stop the ball.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Dots and singles won't help India at this stage. These two need to change gears now. This was on a length, on off. Driven towards covers.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer frees his arms and drives it through covers. He crosses ends.
41.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it to mid off.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, around off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it to deep point for a single. Just 3 runs from the over.
40.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shardul Thakur whips it to mid-wicket for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on middle. Shardul Thakur defends it out.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on off. Iyer punches it to mid off for one.
40.2 overs (0 Run) This is worked to mid-wicket.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer steers it to point.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 43.5 overs, India are 239/6. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.