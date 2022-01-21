South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl.
39.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! A length delivery on middle. Aiden Markram works it to mid-wicket. 43 needed now from 60 balls.
39.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen works it to fine leg for a single.
39.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker length delivery on off. Aiden Markram digs it out square of the wicket towards the off side for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Aiden Markram drives it to covers this time.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length, on leg. Aiden Markram pulls it to the fine leg region for a boundary. India are just leaking runs at the moment. 20 off the last two overs and 6 off this already.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) A length delivery on middle. Aiden Markram works it to dep mid-wicket for a couple.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short again on off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it to deep extra cover for a couple. Good over for South Africa.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length outside off. Rassie van der Dussen cuts it to backward point.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! A carrom ball and it is on the shorter side on off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it through covers for a lovely boundary.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter length on off. Aiden Markram punches it to covers but the fielder in the ring does well and stops it with a dive. Only a single in the end.
38.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen drives it to covers for a single this time.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ashwin is greeted with a boundary in his new spell! A fuller delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen reverse-paddles it and gets it fine towards third man fence for a boundary.
37.6 overs (3 Runs) A slightly shorter length delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it through covers. Ashwin runs across and stops it with his boot. Three runs taken.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Another beautiful delivery by Chahal. A classic leg-spinner's delivery. Tossed up on off. Rassie van der Dussen presses forward to defend but the ball beats the outside edge of his blade as it turns away sharply.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen punches it to covers this time.
37.3 overs (0 Run) A tossed up delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes this to cover-point.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shortter in length. Aiden Markram again sweeps and gets it to deep square leg this time for a single.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! A fuller delivery on off. Aiden Markram sweeps and sweeps it well. This one races through mid-wicket for a boundary.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Just two runs from the over! Back of a length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen taps it to backward point.
36.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen drives it to covers this time.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram looks to dab it towards the off side. He gets the inside edge and a single is taken square of the wicket on the leg side.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen gets across and works it to fine leg for a single.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen pushes it to cover.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Rassie van der Dussen defends it out.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Ohh..almost another wicket! A shorter length delivery on off. Aiden Markram cuts it to covers and thenRassie van der Dussen looks for a single. He is sent back by his partner and Rahul fires in a throw at the bowler's end. Luckily for Rassie van der Dussen, he misses. He was well short of his crease and it would have been curtains for him had that hit.
35.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Rassie van der Dussen works it towards the leg side for a single.
Rassie van der Dussen is the new batsman in.
35.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Bavuma departs and two quick wickets for India now. A nicely tossed up delivery on off. Bavuma tries to work it away towards the on side. He gets the leading edge and ball goes straight towards Yuzvendra Chahal. He takes a fine catch and India will now to look to capitailse on this opening now. Still South Africa's game to lose from here.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh..nicely bowled! A tossed up delivery on off. Bavuma pushes it towards the off side.
35.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Aiden Markram sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) A tossed up delivery on middle. Aiden Markram defends it solidly off the front foot.
