South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) ohh...dropped. Rassie van der Dussen is the culprit this time. A slower length delivery, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer skips down the track and looks to drive it towards the off side. He miscues it and the ball loops in the air towards covers. Rassie van der Dussen there jumps to take the catch. He gets his one hand to it but fails to pouch it. A single in the end.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Ohh..beaten this time! A good-length delivery around that fourth stump channel. Iyer looks to push at it but gets beaten off the outside edge.
39.2 overs (0 Run) A slower length delivery on off at 114 kph. Iyer taps it to point this time.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter length delivery on off. Thakur pulls it to fine leg for just a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Thakur works it to mid-wicket and gets a single this time.
38.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery around leg. Thakur looks to clip it but the ball hits his pads and falls short of leg slip.
38.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery outside off. Thakur looks to cut but misses.
38.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle and leg and turning in. Shardul Thakur looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a slight appeal there but no damage done.
38.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery around leg. Thakur looks to clip it but the ball brushes his pads and goes towards short fine leg.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and turning away from off. Iyer rocks back and cuts it to deep cover for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Back of a length, around off. Venkatesh Iyer punches it to deep cover for a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter length delivery on off. Thakur pulls it to fine leg this time for a single.
37.4 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Shardul Thakur cuts it to deep point and Sisanda Magala at the deep runs to his left and saves a couple for his team with a dive. Two runs for Thakur.
37.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery and nipping in this time. Thakur drives this to mid on.
37.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and down the leg side this time. Shardul Thakur ducks under it.
37.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Venkatesh Iyer square drives it again towards point. The fielder there diving to his left half-stops it and a single is taken.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Lungi Ngidi starts with a length delivery on off. Venkatesh Iyer drives this to point.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A tossed up delivery on middle. Shardul Thakur looks to work it towards the on side. The ball hits his pads and the ball loops towards the on side.
Shardul Thakur is the new batsman in.
South Africa have taken a review for an LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is pitching outside off, the impact is in line and is wickets hitting. The original decision will be overturned and South Africa have retained their review.
36.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Tabraiz Shamsi gets his man this time. Shreyas Iyer departs! A fuller delivery on off and turning into the batter. Shreyas Iyer looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits his back pad and there is a huge appeal. The umpire is unmoved and South Africa take a review this time. The replay rolls in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows that the ball is pitching outside off, the impact is in line and it's clipping the leg stump. So three reds and the decision will be overturned and Shreyas Iyer has to walk back. A big wicket this. Five down now and South Africa are chipping in with wickets.
36.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Venkatesh Iyer pushes it to covers for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Shreyas Iyer drives it down to long on for a single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Huge appeal from Shamsi! But they decide to not take a review. A fuller delivery on middle. Venkatesh Iyer looks to sweep but misses. He is hit on the pads and there is a huge appeal. But just a leg bye in the end.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Shreyas Iyer skips down the track and eases it to long on for a single.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Venkatesh Iyer takes full advantage of this Free Hit! A length ball, on off. Venkatesh Iyer stays deep in his crease and tonks it over long on for a maximum.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! A short delivery on off. Shreyas Iyer pulls it to deep square leg for a single. Sisanda Magala has overstepped and a Free Hit is coming up now.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer steers it to third man for a single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Shreyas Iyer blocks this with soft hands towards off side for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) A slower back-of-a-length delivery outside off at 119 kph. Venkatesh Iyer cuts this off the bottom of his blade to covers for a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Another length delivery around off. Shreyas Iyer steers it to third man for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Shreyas Iyer defends it towards point.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the South Africa vs India 2021/22 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, India are 217/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match between South Africa and India. Everything related to South Africa and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with South Africa vs India live score. Do check for South Africa vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.