South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) A slight misfield there allows a single. A fuller delivery on middle. Aiden Markram clips it to short mid-wicket. The fielder there misfields and a single is taken.
34.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Aiden Markram blocks it out solidly.
Aiden Markram walks out at number 4.
34.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Janneman Malan misses out on a well-deserved century by 9 runs! Got to feel for Janneman Malan. Played so well but has to depart. Back of a length, angling in on leg, was a slower one as well. Jasprit Bumrah just rolls his finger over this time. Janneman Malan gets beaten by the lack of pace and gets beaten on the inside edge. The ball takes the gloves and rolls back to dislodge the bails. End of an excellent knock from Janneman Malan. He walks off with a standing ovation. A much-needed breakthrough for India but South Africa still right on top.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on leg, Janneman Malan digs it out to mid-wicket.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Janneman Malan taps it to point.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Temba Bavuma fends it away to third man for a single.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Temba Bavuma punches it to long on and retains the strike. South Africa need just 77 runs now and have 16 overs to get that.
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Escapes the gloves of the keeper and gets a boundary again. On a good length, around off. Temba Bavuma deliberately plays it late. It goes past Pant and into the third man fence.
33.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Temba Bavuma is in some form. We saw that in the Test series and in the first ODI and now carrying that rich form in this match as well. Short and on middle, Temba Bavuma pulls it to long on for a boundary.
33.3 overs (1 Run) This is pushed to long on for a single.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Janneman Malan enters the nervous 90s now! Length ball, outside off. Janneman Malan drives it perfectly through point. The timing and placement was equisite and gets a boundary.
33.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Janneman Malan pushes it to covers.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Inside edge but drops short of Rishabh Pant! Good-length ball, outside off, nipping in. Temba Bavuma looks to drive but gets an inside edge. The ball though falls inches short of Rishabh Pant despite his dive ahead. Luck still favoring South Africa.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, turned to mid-wicket.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, angling into the pads. Janneman Malan tucks it to fine leg for one.
32.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Janneman Malan prods and blocks it to covers.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Janneman Malan bunts it to mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Janneman Malan mistimes his cut and the ball rolls back to the keeper.
Drinks! South Africa are running away with the game here. Shardul Thakur got the wicket of Quinton de Kock but that was the only thing to cheer for India. The bowling is looking flat and India need quick wickets here, otherwise the game will be done and dusted soon. 92 needed now from 108 balls. Jasprit Bumrah (5.0-0-26-0) is brought back into the attack.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, hit hard but straight to covers.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Janneman Malan drives it through covers for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Deft touch! Short of a length, outside off. Temba Bavuma guides it to third man for a single.
31.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on leg. Temba Bavuma flicks it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Janneman Malan punches it to sweeper cover and jogs to the other end.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Janneman Malan wants to get to his century quickly now. Although, this was a poor ball and needed to be punished. Dragged it short and down the leg side, Janneman Malan pulled it behind square on the leg side and got the desired result. A boundary.
Shardul Thakur (3.0-0-12-1) is back into the attack.
30.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to long on for a single. Another good over for South Africa.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Nothing going India's way. This was touch short, outside off. Temba Bavuma rocks back and cuts it straight to point. Virat Kohli collects it and throws it wide of Rishabh Pant. There is no one backing up and the batters take a run off overthrows.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on middle and leg. Temba Bavuma defends it out.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle. Janneman Malan once again sweeps it deep mid-wicket for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Janneman Malan defends it with soft hands.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yet another boundary for Janneman Malan! Gets into the position of reverse-sweeping even before Yuzvendra Chahal bowls. Was a loopy ball and Janneman Malan sends it to deep point for a boundary.
Match Reports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 288, are 214/2. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in South Africa vs India 2021/22. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through South Africa vs India 2021/22 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the South Africa vs India 2021/22 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.