South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle. Shreyas Iyer skips down the track and clips it to mid-wicket.
34.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A fuller delivery around leg and turning in. Shreyas Iyer looks to clip it but misses.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Venkatesh Iyer gets a single this time. A fuller delivery on off. Venkatesh Iyer drives this wide of cover and gets a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) This time a fuller delivery on off. Driven to covers. Another dot ball.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter on off. Venkatesh Iyer goes deep in his crease and pushes it to backward point.
34.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Shreyas Iyer drives it to long on for a single.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Just one run from the over! A length ball, on off. Venkatesh Iyer taps it to point this time.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Another play and a miss! A good-length delivery again. This time it is wider outside off. Venkatesh Iyer looks to drive again but gets beaten again.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Ohh...Almost finds the edge this time! A good-length delivery around off. Venkatesh Iyer looks to drive but the ball seams away a tad and beats the outside edge of his blade.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off at 136 kph. Venkatesh Iyer defends it towards the off side.
33.2 overs (0 Run) A short delivery this time outside off. Venkatesh Iyer lets it go.
33.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up on off. Venkatesh Iyer drives it to covers this time. Three runs and a wicket from the over.
32.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Shreyas Iyer works it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
32.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fuller and down the leg side. Shreyas Iyer looks to clip it but misses.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, on off. Venkatesh Iyer cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
The new batter in is Venkatesh Iyer.
32.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another wicket and one brings two here. Both the set batters are gone now. Shamsi is pumped up. A tossed up delivery on middle. Pant dances down the track and looks to launch it towards the on side. Got too close to the ball and hence, didn't get the elevation there. The ball goes towards long off and Aiden Markram there runs to his left and takes a good diving catch. Rishabh Pant departs too after a good knock. Big wicket for South Africa and they are back in the game now.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air on off. Pant waits for it and late cuts it to short third man.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter length on off. Pant cuts it to point this time.
31.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Pant clips it to deep square leg for another single. End of a successful over from Sisanda Magala.
31.5 overs (1 Run) His speed is up now! A length delivery outside off at 140 kph. Iyer punches it to deep cover for a single.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on off. Pant punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on middle. Pant works it to mid-wicket this time.
31.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around leg. Iyer works it to fine leg for a single. He is off the mark.
Shreyas Iyer walks out to bat.
31.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul departs just after the Drinks break! This dangerous partnership has been broken! Sisanda Magala gets his first ODI wicket! A length ball, on middle. Rahul looks to work it away but gets the leading edge towards short mid-wicket. Rassie van der Dussen there takes a fine catch. KL Rahul departs after a fine knock. He is disappointed as he shakes his head walking back to the pavilion. South Africa have an openingt now. Can they fightback?
Drinks! India have recovered really well after losing Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli in quick succession and they have to thank KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for that. Both have played well and are building along a nice partnership. South Africa have been little sloppy in the field and now need a breakthrough desperately while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant would look to continue and take India close to a target of around 300.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off at 124 kph. Rahul rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket. A single and he will retain the strike. 8 runs from the over and these two are going along nicely here.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length, on off. Pant cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
30.4 overs (1 Run) A slower full delivey at 109 kph on off. Rahul drives it to long on for a single.
30.3 overs (1 Run) A shorter length delivery again at 124 kph. Pant pulls it to backward square leg for a single.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter length delivery on middle. Pant backs away and pulls it to mid-wicket this time.
30.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pant is punishing South Africa here! A length ball, on off. Pant stays deep in his crease and just tonks it towards long off. One bounce into the fence. He moves into the 80s now.
