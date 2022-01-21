South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
29.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.4 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on off at 118 kph this time. Bavuma pushes this off the inside half of his blade to mid-wicket.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off at 107 kph. Malan drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on leg. Malan flicks it straight to short fine leg this time.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Temba Bavuma punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off again. Malan looks to sweep but gets beaten again as the ball turns away.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Turn there for Chahal! A fuller delivery outside off, Malan looks to dab it away but misses as the ball turns away sharply.
28.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Bavuma sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! A fuller delivery on middle. Malan looks to paddle-sweep but gets the top edge. The ball goes in the air towards fine leg and a single is taken.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On off and Malan punches it to cover-point. Dot ball.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter length delivery on off. Bavuma pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
27.6 overs (1 Run) This time it is bowled at 121 kph. On a length, on middle. Bavuma works it to deep mid-wicket for a single. He retains the strike.
27.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off at 106 kph. Malan drives it to long off for a single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on off. Bavuma drives and gets the inside half of his blade. The ball goes towards deep square leg for a single.
27.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Malan eases it down to long on for a single.
27.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked away to backward square leg for a single.
27.1 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on middle. Malan works it to deep square leg for a single.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Ohh...superb delivery this! A tossed up delivery on middle and leg. Bavuma looks to work it away towards the on side. But the ball turns away sharply and beats the outside edge of his blade. Pant behind the stumps also moves towards to his left but misses the ball. Beats everyone and it is four byes in the end as it races away towards the fence.
26.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Malan works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, outside off. Bavuma cuts it to covers. The fielder there half-stops it and a single is taken.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Good loopy delivery on off. Bavuma plays it back to the bowler.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up on off. Malan drives it to long off for another easy single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter length on off. Malan cuts it to short third man this time.
25.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Malan drives it to long off and gets a single.
25.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...but safe! A fuller delivery on off. Bavuma looks to drive but gets the bottom of his blade and ball loops in the air wide of mid off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar runs to his left but ball falls short of him and a single is taken.
25.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Malan eases it down to long on for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on middle. Malan works it to mid-wicket now.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Malan is latching on anything short! A slightly shorter length delivery on middle. Malan pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Iyer bowls this fuller outside off. Malan drives it to covers this time.
Match Reports
