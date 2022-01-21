South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Boland Park, Paarl. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) A tight single! Length ball, on off. Rishabh Pant pushes it to mid off and takes off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, at 113 kph, outside off. Rishabh Pant looks to drive. It goes off the bottom half of his blade back to the keeper.
29.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, pushed to long on for a single.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Cut straight to point.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
29.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on middle. Punched to mid on for a run.
Pant has changed his bat and also a bowling change for South Africa. Sisanda Magala (3-0-29-0) is back into the attack.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul dabs it to short third man for one.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length. Rishabh Pant slogs it one-handed. Luckily for him, it falls safely towards long on and the batters take a single.
28.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KL RAHUL! His 10th fifty and first as a skipper as well. Length ball, on off. KL Rahul punches it to sweeper cover for a single. He will be definitely looking for a bigger score here especially after all the lifelines he has been given. These two would look to do just what Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen did in the second ODI.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Rishabh Pant turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 100-run partnership comes up now between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. This has been an impressive partnership for India. Just what the doctor ordered.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul punches it to sweeper cover for one.
27.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! One-handed six! Rishabh Pant has started to cut loose. Loopy ball, on leg. Rishabh Pant dances down the track and hammers it over long on for a maximum. Looks like one-handed biggies have become a hallmark of Rishabh Pant.
27.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short again, on middle. This time Rishabh Pant rocks back and pulls it to wide of long on for a boundary. Beats the man at mid on easily.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rishabh Pant makes room but could only push it towards covers.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. KL Rahul went for the drive but gets it from the inner half of his bat.
27.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pant goes for the reverse-sweep this time. He gets the top edge towards the short third man region. A single taken as the ball falls short of the fielder.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul hops and pats it back to the bowler.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, outside off. Rishabh Pant walks down the track and drills it to long on for a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. KL Rahul nudges it to mid-wicket for a run.
26.3 overs (0 Run) An off-cutter, on off. Turned to mid-wicket.
26.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and cuts it hard towards backward point. Aiden Markram who is a gun fielder for South Africa drops the catch. It was straight at him but couldn't held onto it. South Africa now had three chances to see the back of KL Rahul and have missed all. Three lifelines given to KL Rahul. Let's see to what extent he takes the advantage of it.
26.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. KL Rahul guides it to backward point.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short, outside off. Rishabh Pant rocks back and cuts it to deep cover for a brace.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to cover-point.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, spinning away. Left alone.
25.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up, on middle. Rishabh Pant comes down the track and lifts it one-handedly towards long on for a boundary.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg. Rishabh Pant looks to play the paddle scoop but gets himself in an awkward position and gets hit on the pads. He is on the floor after missing the shot.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. KL Rahul pushes it to long off for a single.
