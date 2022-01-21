South Africa vs India: South Africa vs India 2021/22 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
24.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Malan eases it down to long on for a single.
24.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to mid-wicket for a run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, turning into the right-hander. Janneman Malan looks to work it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. The ball goes uppishly towards covers for a single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Drifting on the leg side, Temba Bavuma turns it to square leg for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Janneman Malan steers it to backward point. A tidy over from Venkatesh Iyer. Three runs from it.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps it full and on middle, Janneman Malan drives it back to the bowler. Rishabh Pant is heard on the stump mic saying to Venkatesh Iyer that keep mixing things.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Bavuma works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Temba Bavuma dabs it to backward point.
Venkatesh Iyer comes on to bowl for the first time in the series.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Almost chopped on! Quicker and outside off, Janneman Malan looks to cut but gets an inside edge and it deflects Rishabh Pant's boots. The ball rolls to third man for a single.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Venkatesh Iyer starts with a short ball, outside off. Temba Bavuma dabs it to backward point for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long on for a single.
22.5 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Bavuma works it to mid-wicket this time.
22.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle. Bavuma paddle-sweeps it fine towards long leg for a couple.
22.3 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery around leg. Malan tucks it to fine leg for a single.
22.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A half-tracker and punished! A shorter length delivery on off. Malan rocks back and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Poor delivery.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On middle and turning into the batter. Malan turns it away towards square leg.
21.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A low full toss, on middle, swung really late. De Kock looks to whip it on the leg side but misses. A loud appeal from Thakur and Pant but the umpire says no. Thakur is very confident and straightaway asks KL Rahul to review it. He listens to his teammate and challenges the umpire. UltraEdge shows that there is no bat invovled. Ball Tracking shows that the impact was in line and the ball was crashing into the base of midde stump and the third umpire asks the on-field umpire to reverse his decision. India retain their review and it is once again the man with the golden arm that strikes for India. Quinton de Kock departs after a superb knock but he is disappointed as he knows he could have converted this into a three digit score. Temba Bavuma walks out to bat.
Review! India have reviewed for a LBW against Quinton de Kock. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows that there is not bat invloved. The Ball Tracker rolls and it shows that the impact is in line and the the ball is hitting stumps. It is dead straight and the decison will be reversed. So Quinton de Kock has to walk back.
21.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, way too outside off. Quinton de Kock leaves it alone. Wided.
21.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Janneman Malan reaches his fifty as well. Classy performance from the opener. Length ball, outside off. Janneman Malan punches it through covers for a single. His third fifty in ODIs. Raises his bat and soaks the applause from the dressing room.
21.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur bowls it short this time and Pant standing up to the stumps jumps and stops it. Malan lets it go as it is too high and outside off. Wide called for height.
21.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Malan works it to mid-wicket.
21.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle. Malan punches it straight to mid on this time.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Quinton de Kock pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Another missed chance? By the reaction of Rishabh Pant, it looks like it. Yup, a missed chance as there was an inside edge there. Good-length ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock gets inside the line and tries to swipe it across but gets an inside edge. Rishabh Pant is standing up close behind the stumps and he fails to pouch it. It was a tough chance though as it first hit the thigh pad of de Kock and then went over the stumps. Shardul Thakur has his hand over his head.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, swept to long leg and Quinton de Kock will keep the strike.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, outside off. Janneman Malan drives it through covers for a single.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock drives it to long off for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Janneman Malan knocks it down the ground to to long on for one.
20.2 overs (2 Runs) Smart batting from Janneman! Loopy ball, on off. Janneman Malan reaches out and paddles it to fine leg for a brace.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Janneman Malan turns it to mid-wicket.
